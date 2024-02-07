Advertisement

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly advocated for sporting pitches rather than preparing spin-friendly tracks in India after Jasprit Bumrah’s throbbing afternoon spell on the second day of the second Test against England on Saturday. the 2nd Test match between India and England saw Bumrah bamboozle Ollie Pope as he rattled his stumps with a laser-guided yorker to dismiss the England batter for 23 off 55 balls, earning it a separate fan base altogether.

Ganguly who has been a big supporter of pace bowling and sporting tracks, aired his views in favour of pitches that keeps bowlers of all genres in the game, rather than just spinners in India.

"When I see Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, Mukesh bowl, I wonder why do we need to prepare turning tracks in India…my conviction of playing on good wickets keeps getting stronger every game.

"They will get 20 wickets on any surface with Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep and Axar (for support),” Ganguly wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The former BCCI chief had also expressed a similar view during India’s home series against Australia early last year, particularly after the Indore pitch earned “poor” rating from the ICC.

“Great to see Ashwin bowl so well on a good pitch… class will always show…Hopefully, this will be a good Test match…a good opportunity for Indian batsmen after some tuff wickets to bat on, in this series,” Ganguly had tweeted during the Ahmedabad Test after senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged six wickets.

Here too, Ganguly hinted that the overall batting quality in the longer format has dropped in the last few years because of preparing pitches with quick results in mind.

"Batting quality dropping because of pitches in last 6 to 7 years at home…good wickets are a must…India will still win over 5 days,” said Ganguly.

(with PTI inputs)