Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 17:11 IST

'Why do we need to turning tracks in India': Ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly's stern message to BCCI

The former BCCI chief had also expressed a similar view during India’s home series against Australia early last year, particularly after the Indore pitch earned

Republic Sports Desk
Sourav Ganguly has led India against Pakistan in the 2003 ODI World Cup.
Sourav Ganguly has led India against Pakistan in the 2003 ODI World Cup. | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly advocated for sporting pitches rather than preparing spin-friendly tracks in India after Jasprit Bumrah’s throbbing afternoon spell on the second day of the second Test against England on Saturday. the 2nd Test match between India and England saw Bumrah bamboozle Ollie Pope as he rattled his stumps with a laser-guided yorker to dismiss the England batter for 23 off 55 balls, earning it a separate fan base altogether.

Ganguly who has been a big supporter of pace bowling and sporting tracks, aired his views in favour of pitches that keeps bowlers of all genres in the game, rather than just spinners in India.

Advertisement

"When I see Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, Mukesh bowl, I wonder why do we need to prepare turning tracks in India…my conviction of playing on good wickets keeps getting stronger every game.

"They will get 20 wickets on any surface with Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep and Axar (for support),” Ganguly wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Advertisement

The former BCCI chief had also expressed a similar view during India’s home series against Australia early last year, particularly after the Indore pitch earned “poor” rating from the ICC.

Advertisement

“Great to see Ashwin bowl so well on a good pitch… class will always show…Hopefully, this will be a good Test match…a good opportunity for Indian batsmen after some tuff wickets to bat on, in this series,” Ganguly had tweeted during the Ahmedabad Test after senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged six wickets.

Here too, Ganguly hinted that the overall batting quality in the longer format has dropped in the last few years because of preparing pitches with quick results in mind.

Advertisement

"Batting quality dropping because of pitches in last 6 to 7 years at home…good wickets are a must…India will still win over 5 days,” said Ganguly. 

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World20 minutes ago

  2. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  3. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  5. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement