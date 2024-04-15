Advertisement

In a heart-wrenching finale at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19, 2023, India faced a devastating loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup final. Despite entering the championship match with an impeccable record of wins, India fell short when it counted most against the Australian team. The bitter defeat in the pinnacle of the 50-over tournament continues to resonate deeply with both Indian fans and players.

Michael Vaughan underscores real reason behind India's World Cup defeat

Australia after winning the ODI World Cup 2023 | Credit: AP

Former England captain Michael Vaughan offered a different perspective. He believed it wasn't India's failure under pressure but Australia's exceptional ability to handle it.

"They dominated the whole World Cup. I don’t think they could have played any better then. In the final against Australia, well, sometimes you have to give the opposing team a huge amount of credit," Michael Vaughan shared during a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, also known as 'BeerBiceps', on 'The Ranveer Show'.

Michael Vaughan lauded the strategic acumen of Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, describing his leadership during the final as unparalleled.

"I thought Pat Cummins, individually and as a team player, was a genius that week. The way that he spoke to the press saying that he wanted to quiet the Ahmedabad crowd down and deciding to bowl after winning the toss was a tactical genius move. He led that team as well as I’ve seen an individual lead a team in a big game," Vaughan remarked.

However, Michael Vaughan pinpointed a pivotal moment in the match that swung the momentum in Australia's favor: the dismissal of Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

The atmosphere at Narendra Modi Stadium grew tense as India lost Rohit Sharma and Iyer in quick succession. What seemed like a promising start at 76/1 quickly turned into a precarious 81/3, leading to India's eventual batting collapse and a modest total of 240 runs.

"I did feel that with the bat in hand, Rohit was flying. His dismissal was key to that final. Had he played another half hour, maybe the other players would have followed and taken that score up a little bit deeper," Vaughan observed.

He dismissed the notion that India played with a timid or fearful mindset, attributing Australia's mental fortitude as the decisive factor. "I wouldn’t say that they were fearful or playing in a fashion that was mentally weak. I just think Australia had a little bit of a stronger mentality on the day. If you want to be ultra-critical, then India could have been a bit riskier with the bat in hand," Vaughan concluded.