TRENDING /
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 20:25 IST

Why India never hosts U-19 World Cup? Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reveals exact reason

India recently played its fifth consecutive U19 World Cup final, which they lost to Australia by 79 runs.

Vishal Tiwari
Sourav Ganguly has led India against Pakistan in the 2003 ODI World Cup.
Sourav Ganguly has led India against Pakistan in the 2003 ODI World Cup. | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Despite being five-time champions of the Men's Under-19 World Cup, India has never had the opportunity to host the tournament. Since its inception in 1988 as the Youth Cricket World Cup, the ICC has organized the biennial event 15 times, including the latest edition in South Africa. 

Despite India's track record of producing numerous talented cricketers from the U19 tournament, such as Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the country has yet to host the U19 Cricket World Cup.

Sourav Ganguly opens up on U19 World Cup not being held in India

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, speaking to RevSportz, explained that the decision to not host the tournament in India was aimed at spreading the sport to countries with less frequent hosting opportunities for senior Cricket World Cups. 

Ganguly, who previously served on the ICC Board and played a role in approving the Future Tour Program (FTP), characterized the U19 World Cup as a non-profit event for host countries. India recently played its fifth consecutive U19 World Cup final. 

“There is no particular reason to it (India not hosting the U-19 World Cup). The other World Cups are played in India. What’s wrong if this one is played in places where the senior World Cups don’t take place that often? It’s one way of taking the game to other countries,” Ganguly said.

“You can say it’s a loss-making tournament. Most World Cups not featuring the senior men’s teams are non-profit. But that’s not the reason the U-19 World Cup hasn’t been played in India. And I think it’s going to be held in India," he added.

Among the host nations, South Africa and New Zealand have each hosted the tournament three times, while Australia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have done so twice. Additionally, West Indies, Malaysia, and the UAE have each hosted it once. The upcoming edition in 2026 will be jointly held in Zimbabwe and Namibia. 

As far as the latest edition of the U19 World Cup is concerned, India and Australia played in the final. India lost the summit clash by 79 runs, handing Australia its fourth title win in the age-group competition.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

