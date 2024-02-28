Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the Annual Player Contracts for a total of 30 players who are part of the men's senior team. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja have been awarded the Grade A+ contract, the top-tier agreement for players in the Indian team.

One of the biggest highlights of the BCCI announcement is the termination of the contracts of players including the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Deepak Hooda. The BCCI said that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in the latest round of recommendations.

Netizens mock BCCI's decision to include Hardik Pandya in Grade A contract

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named in the Grade A list despite not being part of the team regularly. Pandya was last seen in action for Team India during the Cricket World Cup 2023 in November. He sustained an injury during the tournament and was ruled out. However, netizens on social media are amused by Hardik Pandya's inclusion in the Grade A list.

Hardik Pandya :



Ready for Full IPL, Played Half WC. Skipped ranji trophy and played for ambani in a local tournament. Still having BCCI contract ✅.



Shreyas Iyer :

Ready for Ranji trophy, Played full wc and scored 600+ runs and still no BCCI Contract.❌



Where's EQUALITY !! pic.twitter.com/3kUnHdQZYI — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) February 28, 2024

Hardik Pandya who is skipping Ranji Matches at his will got India's A contract and Shreyas Iyer who just missed 1 Ranji match and play Ranji and Test matches just days ago stripped from Central Contracts for missing 1 Ranji match?



Shame on BCCI! Yard Stick should be same for all pic.twitter.com/VIXfdVVvw5 — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) February 28, 2024

If he is playing the whole ipl then he should play SMAT , Ranji & Vijay Hazare too.

If not he should not be given a contract.

As simple as that.

Can't be two sets of rule for two different players.#CricketTwitter #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/II4lyL7ZPg — Raazi (@Crick_logist) February 28, 2024

BCCI Grade A contracts for the calendar year 2023-24 :-



1 ) Ravi Ashwin

2 ) Mohammed Shami

3 ) Mohammed Siraj

4 ) KL Rahul

5 ) Shubman Gill

6 ) Hardik Pandya pic.twitter.com/zTObPzpGTK — Jay Cricket. (@Jay_Cricket18) February 28, 2024