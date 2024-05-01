Advertisement

Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has ignited a fiery debate within the cricketing fraternity, lambasting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors for what he perceives as blatant favoritism in the squad selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Srikkanth's comments come in the wake of Shubman Gill's inclusion in the reserve list over Ruturaj Gaikwad, despite the latter's impressive performance in the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth backs Ruturaj Gaikwad over Shubman Gill

Expressing his dismay, Krishnamachari Srikkanth questioned the rationale behind picking Shubman Gill ahead of Ruturaj Gaikwad, citing the latter's superior form and track record in T20 cricket. Gaikwad currently stands as the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2024, amassing 447 runs in just nine innings at an impressive strike rate of 149.49. In contrast, Gill has accrued 320 runs in 10 innings at a marginally lower strike rate of 140.96.

"Gill playing ahead of Rutu baffles me," Srikkanth exclaimed on his YouTube channel. "He is out of form, and Rutu has had a better T20I career than Gill. Gill will keep failing, and he'll keep getting chances. He has the favoritism of the selectors; this is just too much favoritism."

Krishnamachari Srikkanth's critique raises pertinent questions regarding the selection process and the criteria used to determine players' inclusion in the national squad. While individual performances in domestic leagues like the IPL undoubtedly hold significance, Srikkanth argues that Ruturaj Gaikwad's consistent displays should have merited him a place in the squad ahead of Shubman Gill.

The BCCI has named Rohit Sharma as the captain of the T20 World Cup squad, with Hardik Pandya as his deputy. With the squad composition finalized, attention now turns to how the chosen players will fare on the global stage. Rahul Dravid will coach the team during the tournament.

India's squad for T20 WC: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed