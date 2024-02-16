France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium | Image: AP

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe has emerged as the grandest hype of the moment after it was known that he could be playing his final Ligue 1 season. The French striker has made it clear to PSG that it will be his last term and will exit once the season ends in the summer. Several clubs have emerged as the front runners who could put up mouth-watering offers for the striker. But there is one club that could stand out as the ideal destination for Mbappe, the La Liga giants, Real Madrid CF.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe all set to LEAVE Paris, informs PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi: Report

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid CF: Why does it make sense?

While there is no official word over it, reports have said that Kylian Mbappe has informed PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he will leave the club when his contract expires, which will happen at the end of the season. It would end his seven-year association with the club, and he will become a free agent after that.

Advertisement

Certain aspects may be the reason why he is leaving Parc des Princes. Although the contract was actually for until 2024 with an option for an additional year, PSG paraded him at Parc des Princes when he signed that final agreement, holding up a jersey with the year 2025 printed on it. According to reports, Mbappe was displeased with the incident and felt let down by the team for not signing more elite players despite what they had promised to accomplish when he signed the contract.

Neymar celebrates with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe after scoring his side’s third goal during the Champions League Group H soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Maccabi Haifa, at the Parc des Princes

Kylian Mbappe, widely known as one of the best players in the world, will be on his way out and could excite the free-agent market. But the club that has the highest chance to entice the player will be Real Madrid. Notably, the La Liga outfit made a $190 million offer for the forward in 2021, but PSG rejected it. The player signed his current deal the following year.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'HE WANTS ME': Neymar reveals his interaction with Lionel Messi, sparks WILD Inter Miami rumblings

But as per Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe and Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez have maintained a healthy relationship despite the forward turning down the club's offer amid optimism that he will join the team.

Advertisement

Mbappé always respected Real Madrid president and wanted to tell him directly by call that he had rejected. Despite the shock of Kylian signing new deal at PSG and turning down Real, Florentino appreciated that… …and that detail could prove crucial as Real Madrid bid is once again in Kylian’s hands two years later!

Will Kylian Mbappe finally make his way into Estadio Santiago Bernabéu and don the whites? Only time will tell.