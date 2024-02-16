Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

Why Real Madrid could be the IDEAL destination for Kylian Mbappe who is set to leave PSG in June?

Several clubs have emerged as the front runners who could put up mouth-watering offers for PSG's Kylian Mbappe but Real Madrid could be the ideal destination.

Pavitra Shome
Kylian Mbappe
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe has emerged as the grandest hype of the moment after it was known that he could be playing his final Ligue 1 season. The French striker has made it clear to PSG that it will be his last term and will exit once the season ends in the summer. Several clubs have emerged as the front runners who could put up mouth-watering offers for the striker. But there is one club that could stand out as the ideal destination for Mbappe, the La Liga giants, Real Madrid CF.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe all set to LEAVE Paris, informs PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi: Report

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid CF: Why does it make sense? 

While there is no official word over it, reports have said that Kylian Mbappe has informed PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he will leave the club when his contract expires, which will happen at the end of the season. It would end his seven-year association with the club, and he will become a free agent after that.

Advertisement

Certain aspects may be the reason why he is leaving Parc des Princes. Although the contract was actually for until 2024 with an option for an additional year, PSG paraded him at Parc des Princes when he signed that final agreement, holding up a jersey with the year 2025 printed on it. According to reports, Mbappe was displeased with the incident and felt let down by the team for not signing more elite players despite what they had promised to accomplish when he signed the contract.

Neymar celebrates with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe after scoring his side’s third goal during the Champions League Group H soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Maccabi Haifa, at the Parc des Princes

Kylian Mbappe, widely known as one of the best players in the world, will be on his way out and could excite the free-agent market. But the club that has the highest chance to entice the player will be Real Madrid. Notably, the La Liga outfit made a $190 million offer for the forward in 2021, but PSG rejected it. The player signed his current deal the following year.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'HE WANTS ME': Neymar reveals his interaction with Lionel Messi, sparks WILD Inter Miami rumblings

But as per Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe and Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez have maintained a healthy relationship despite the forward turning down the club's offer amid optimism that he will join the team.

Advertisement

Mbappé always respected Real Madrid president and wanted to tell him directly by call that he had rejected.

Despite the shock of Kylian signing new deal at PSG and turning down Real, Florentino appreciated that…

…and that detail could prove crucial as Real Madrid bid is once again in Kylian’s hands two years later!

Will Kylian Mbappe finally make his way into Estadio Santiago Bernabéu and don the whites? Only time will tell.

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

13 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

14 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

14 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

14 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

14 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

14 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

14 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

14 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

14 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

15 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

15 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

17 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

17 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mahindra & Mahindra inks supply agreement with Volkswagen

    Business News11 minutes ago

  2. Yami Talks About Being 'Conscious' Shooting For Article 370

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Siraj's REVERSE-SWEEP attempt lands India in HUGE HUGE TROUBLE

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Assam HSLC Exam Question Paper Leaked in Dhubri

    Education12 minutes ago

  5. Rahul Gandhi Affirms Tejashwi Yadav as Driving Force in Bihar

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo