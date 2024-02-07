Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

'Why you trolling RCB': Yuzvendra Chahal receives backlash for 'Rohit Sharma owning Bengaluru' post

IND bowler Yuzvendra Chahal's post for Rohit Sharma backfires as fans troll the bowler for his 'Rohit owning Bengaluru' remark.

Pavitra Shome
Chahal with RCB's Maxwell and Virat Kohli
Chahal with RCB's Maxwell and Virat Kohli | Image:BCCI
  • 2 min read
Rohit Sharma came back with the Hitman approach in the final T20I match against Afghanistan. When other batters failed to last, Rohit put up a captain's knock and lifted the team's hopes. Yuzvendra Chahal applauded the Indian captain's knock against Afghanistan. But the legspinner is being trolled for his appreciation post for Rohit.

3 things you need to know

  • Team India won the 3rd T20I Match against Afghanistan in the second super over
  • Rohit Sharma hit a ton against the Afghans in the 3rd T20I
  • The Men in Blue won the series with a clean 3-0 sweep  

Also Read: WATCH | Rohit Sharma brings out audacious shot vs Afghanistan we have never seen him play in cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal faces backlash over Rohit owning Bengaluru post

Team India was falling like a landslide when batters like Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube failed to showcase their potential. But In the end, Rohit and Rinku held on and put up a towering target against the visitors. The Indian Captain came with intent after he was dismissed for a duck in the first two matches. After his masterstroke-like innings, Indian leg spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal shared an appreciation post for the Hitman. Chahal wrote on X that Rohit was owning Bengaluru and applauded his knock. 

Chahal's post was a hit on social media. But the fans were quick to notice that the bowler was seemingly trolling the Royal Challengers Bangalore, his former IPL franchise. Yuzvi faced intense criticism from the fans on social media.

Also Read: IND vs AFG: Why did Rohit Sharma voluntarily decide to retire 'hurt' in Super Over vs Afghanistan?

Rohit Sharma pulled up a stellar rebound after consecutive setbacks in the third T20I match against Afghanistan. Sharma smashed 121* runs off 69 balls and had a big hand on the team's mammoth-like score in T20Is. Team India eventually won in the 2nd Super Over.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 14:08 IST

