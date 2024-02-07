Advertisement

Rohit Sharma came back with the Hitman approach in the final T20I match against Afghanistan. When other batters failed to last, Rohit put up a captain's knock and lifted the team's hopes. Yuzvendra Chahal applauded the Indian captain's knock against Afghanistan. But the legspinner is being trolled for his appreciation post for Rohit.

3 things you need to know

Team India won the 3rd T20I Match against Afghanistan in the second super over

Rohit Sharma hit a ton against the Afghans in the 3rd T20I

The Men in Blue won the series with a clean 3-0 sweep

Yuzvendra Chahal faces backlash over Rohit owning Bengaluru post

Team India was falling like a landslide when batters like Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube failed to showcase their potential. But In the end, Rohit and Rinku held on and put up a towering target against the visitors. The Indian Captain came with intent after he was dismissed for a duck in the first two matches. After his masterstroke-like innings, Indian leg spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal shared an appreciation post for the Hitman. Chahal wrote on X that Rohit was owning Bengaluru and applauded his knock.

Rohitaaa sharammaaa owning Bengaluru 🫶

What a knock 🫡 pic.twitter.com/eiWB9XNO0K — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 17, 2024

Chahal's post was a hit on social media. But the fans were quick to notice that the bowler was seemingly trolling the Royal Challengers Bangalore, his former IPL franchise. Yuzvi faced intense criticism from the fans on social media.

Chahal bhai aap RCB ko Kyun Troll kar Rage ho .



Chahal RCB se aur Rohit MI se badla le rahe hai Ek saath — Babu K (@Babu_K_08) January 17, 2024

Yuzi bhai got no chill 😎🤣 — Vinod Moond (@vinu_jaat1) January 17, 2024

Another day of thanking RCB selectors for sacking this snake chahal 🐍👏 — CHADitya 🚩 (@CHADitya_18) January 17, 2024

Rohit Sharma pulled up a stellar rebound after consecutive setbacks in the third T20I match against Afghanistan. Sharma smashed 121* runs off 69 balls and had a big hand on the team's mammoth-like score in T20Is. Team India eventually won in the 2nd Super Over.