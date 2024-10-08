Published 23:20 IST, October 8th 2024
Will Harmanpreet Kaur Compete Against Sri Lanka in Women’s T20 World Cup? Mandhana Offers an Update
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana provided an update on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, revealing that she is doing well and will lead the team against Sri Lanka.
- SportFit
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Harmanpreet Kaur sits on the pitch after she hurt herself while batting during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates | Image: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
