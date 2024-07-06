Published 22:49 IST, July 6th 2024
With Mandhana as VC, Harmanpreet Kaur to lead Team India in Women's T20 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka
armanpreet Kaur will lead a 15-member India squad, which is currently doing duty in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa in Chennnai, for the Women's T20 Asia Cup to be played in Sri Lanka from July 19.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana | Image: BCCI
22:49 IST, July 6th 2024