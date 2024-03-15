Advertisement

Virat Kohli's absence from the Indian cricket team has raised doubts about his inclusion in the squad for June's upcoming T20 World Cup. His decision to skip the 5-match Test series against England citing personal reasons revealed to be the birth of his second child 'Akaay', has left fans speculating on his return and impact for the crucial tournament ahead.

Kris Srikkanth made a huge statement about rumours regarding Virat Kohli’s absence from the squad for the T20 World Cup Srikkanth

In preparation for his much-awaited comeback to the cricket scene in the forthcoming IPL 2024 season, Virat Kohli is anticipated to be ready. Since November 2022, he has been rather reserved playing in just two Twenty20 Internationals. With the USA and the West Indies hosting the T20 World Cup in June, there has been conjecture over Kohli's possible selection in the Indian team.

Kris Srikkanth, the previous head of the selection committee and an India captain, has firmly ruled out any questions over Kohli's inclusion in the 2024 team for the T20 World Cup. Srikkanth underlined that India's hopes of winning the prized trophy depend heavily on Kohli's involvement.

During the January series against Afghanistan, Kohli made his T20 cricket comeback. It was his first participation in the format at the top level since the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final. His return, which was arranged by the selection committee under the direction of Ajit Agarkar, highlights the team's desire to get Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back into the T20 fold in time for the upcoming World Cup.

Kohli showed signs of life in the series against Afghanistan, most notably when he scored a quick 29 off only 16 deliveries in the second Twenty20 International. But in the third match, an aggressive act lost him the wicket. Kohli's decision to be there for his wife Anushka Sharma with the birth of their second child was the reason behind his absence from the 5-Test series against England in February and March.

Recent media rumours implying that the selection committee may consider leaving Kohli off of the T20 World Cup roster have been denied, as the player gets ready to play in the Indian Premier League in 2024. India's T20 ambitions are expected to be reenergized by Kohli's imminent return as they aim for international success. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kris Srikkanth said:

📹 Mighty Maximum - a 97m SIX from Virat Kohli 👀👀



Live - https://t.co/q4nA9Ff9Q2 #INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/R3CzXTWBT5 — BCCI (@BCCI)

Kris Srikkanth addressed the necessity of having a strong personality such as Virat Kohli in India's batting order for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies. Drawing comparisons to Sachin Tendulkar's victorious World Cup campaign in 2011, Srikkanth went on to say that India should aim to win the World Cup as an homage to Virat Kohli. He added:

"You need a guy who can just stay there. India need that sheet anchor, be it T20 World Cup or ODI World Cup," "Without Virat Kohli, the Indian team cannot go. We need Virat Kohli, 100 percent. I still believe Virat Kohli should be honoured like how Sachin Tendulkar was in 2011. The Indian team should win the World Cup for Virat. It will be a great thing for Virat Kohli,"