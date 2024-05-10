Advertisement

Virat Kohli stands out as one of the premier cricketers of his generation, evident through his remarkable expertise and record-breaking performances across all formats of the game. His influence transcends borders, inspiring millions worldwide with his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport.

Mohammed Shami believes Virat Kohli is a complete role model for the fans

Mohammed Shami has shown appreciation for Virat Kohli's steadfast dedication to the game of cricket. Shami claims that Kohli is the best role model for young people since he provides an excellent example for aspiring cricket players. Kohli's outstanding performance in the IPL 2024 season has only served to solidify his place among the best players in the league.

Shami emphasised that Kohli is committed to staying at the top of his game and that he puts it his best in all facets of the game, including bowling. He said that Kohli's dedication and demeanour radiate excellence everywhere he goes, cemented his status as a cricketing legend. According to nCricBuzz, Mohammed Shami said:

"He keeps his plans very clear, be it fitness, batting. Even if you give him the bowling, he will do the job, even with his cross feet (wrong foot) action. Woh ek aisa banda hai jo kahin bhi rahe woh apne frame (zone) mei rehta zaroor hai. Woh jab bhi aayega, woh show karega apne aap ko ke haan 'mai kya hu (he is such a person who stays focused wherever he is. Whenever he returns, he shows who he is)," "If there are such role models for today's generation, imagine how much they will get to learn -- fitness, skill and so on. Every aspect you look at, you find loyalty for everything. That is reflected in Virat Kohli. He has everything that young people need in their role model,”

Speaking further, Shami underlined that Kohli exemplifies every trait that young people look forward to as a role model. Shami claims that Kohli's impact goes beyond the cricket pitch and that he teaches both young people and aspiring cricket players important life skills.

Shami argued that having role models such as Kohli establishes a standard and gives the next generation priceless educational chances. He underlined the significant influence that these role models can have on moulding the character and thinking of young people, imagining a day in the future when young people will be able to look up to inspirational people like Kohli to help them overcome obstacles and succeed in whatever they set out to do.