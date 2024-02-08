English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 08:00 IST

Working hard on skills, focused on being consistent: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

Injured fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been on the mend from his quadriceps injury sustained during India's tour of South Africa and the Bengaluru man said that his singular endavour now is to improve his consistency and increase his skill-set moving forward.

Press Trust Of India
Prasidh Krishna
Prasidh Krishna | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Injured Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been on the mend from his quadriceps injury sustained during India's tour of South Africa and the Bengaluru man said that his singular endavour now is to improve his consistency and increase his skill-set moving forward.

Prasidh was handed a debut during India's two-Test series in South Africa and looked completely out of sync in red ball cricket before being ruled out of the ongoing England series. He is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy.

Advertisement

"I am working on my skills on being consistent and doing better for the side," Prasidh told PTI on sidelines of a promotional event.

Asked what are the areas he would be working on as he already is naturally quick and gets disconcerting bounce off the track, he replied: "Pace is one of those things I will be working on. With confidence and rhythm, all of those (pace) things increase. But then what we need is to bowl in a particular way consistently and stick to the tactics of the team. That's more important." The competition to get a senior national team breakthrough is immense and it only helps an individual to grow as a player.

Advertisement

“Every time someone gets into the team you know he has gone through the grind, through the hard competition and all of that and you are getting the best of the crop. So I think it is great for all individual athletes to fight the competition there is and get a place in the team.”

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 08:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Woman Falls Into Borewell in Gangapur, Rescue Operation On | VIDEO

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Bob Gives Has A Blunt Response For Gina Carano's Mandalorian Lawsuit

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released

    Education10 minutes ago

  4. German Cup quarterfinal game called off after heavy rain

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi Set to Unveil Rs 6,000 cr Worth of Projects in Varanasi

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement