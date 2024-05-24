Advertisement

Defending champions England have enlisted Manchester City's psychologist, for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, set to begin in the Americas on June 2. Young, who previously supported England during their triumphant 2019 World Cup campaign, has returned to the team for this major T20 event following England's disappointing ODI World Cup performance in India last year. He brings with him the experience of an impressive tenure at City, where the team recently secured their fourth consecutive Premier League title.

England rope in Manchester City's psychologist

Previously a member of the England cricket team’s support staff from 2016 to 2020, Young has rejoined on a short-term basis for the T20 World Cup. He is currently assisting the team in their T20I series against Pakistan.

"He's previously been with the team and he's already been a great ally in messages back to me, making sure my messages are clear," England white-ball coach Matthew Mott said.

"It's always good to have someone who's a little bit removed from the squad to make sure you're landing your messages … He's still doing other roles but we've got him for this series, and for the start of the World Cup as well." England were knocked out at the group stage during the 50-over World Cup last year and Mott said they needed to be "more vulnerable" as a team to be able to help each other after paying the price for being a bit "insular" in India.

"When you've had the kick in the pants like we've had, you can't just go 'business as usual'. You have to redefine how you go as a team," Mott said.

"As a group, we've made a commitment to be a bit more open in and around our training sessions, to help each other out a bit more.

"In India, all of us were guilty of being a bit insular, and trying to problem-solve ourselves. We've made a commitment to open up and be a bit more vulnerable as a group so that we're helping each other." England will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland on June 4 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

(With inputs from PTI)