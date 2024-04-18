Advertisement

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be a watershed moment for Team India, as they seek redemption for their near loss in the ODI World Cup final. Fans are expecting a team that will go to war. While Rohit Sharma has already been identified as the team's captain, the remaining players have still to be announced. The BCCI and the selectors have yet to decide on a team. If the selectors have their sights set on the IPL 2024 season, they will be in for a treat, as several young players have been demonstrating their abilities, including Shivam Dube, who might easily get a ticket to the United States and the Caribbean. But a Proteas legend believes that there could be a roadblock in his path to T20 CWC.

SA legend backs Shivam Dube for the T20 World Cup but sees a roadblock in his path

Former South African batsman AB de Villiers praised Shivam Dube's excellent performance for CSK in one of his YouTube videos, saying he had made a good case for inclusion in India's ICC T20 squad. However, he believes that having too many possibilities in his position has put him in a difficult situation.

"Shivam Dube finds himself in a spot where he could possibly make that T20 World Cup squad. The only problem is there's a lot of traffic, he has put his hand up on numerous occasions, he's had a fantastic season. He is a powerhouse heater and just a fantastic cricketer," the former Proteas skipper said.

"He has come a very long way since he left RCB and I have touched on this before is something he's found something there at the CSK camp that's made him feel free and he looks like he's playing the best cricket of his life," he added.

While the BCCI selectors are yet to make an official announcement for the T20 World Cup, having young stars like Dube in the mix could provide some attacking arsenal to the team.