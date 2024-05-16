Advertisement

With only a fortnight left before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the buzz about the marquee tournament is rising. The fans are already hyped up about the mega-blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan. The India vs Pakistan showdown is scheduled to take place on June 9, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, in New York.

Watch the incredible Nassau County Stadium where IND vs PAK match will take place in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Ahead of the huge IND vs PAK clash, some refreshing visuals from the Nassau County International Stadium have come out. The stadium looks in perfect state and is set to host the ever-anticipated India vs Pakistan match. Take a look at the clip that is making rounds on the internet.

34,000 seat pop up stadium in New York for the ICC T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Iz1kyNvg9C — Jomboy (@Jomboy_)

Less than a month from now, a jam-packed stadium full of India and Pakistan fans would be making noise at this facility. The stadium carries the capacity to hold a crowd of 34,000. Thus, it would be deafening on June 9 when Virat Kohli will make his way to the middle to face pacers like Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir.

India lead the head-to-head battle against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

So far, India and Pakistan have come across each other seven times in the T20 World Cup. India have been dominant in the battle with six wins, and Pakistan only have one victory to their name. Despite a hefty authority in the head-to-head battle, Team India cannot enter with any kind of complacency. An India vs Pakistan game always gets the much-awaited status. No team comes out as a favorite as both seek to deliver their best to attain the bragging rights over their arch-rival. It would be interesting to witness, who will come out on top this time. However, on paper, India look far superior side, but nothing of the sort matters when the teams step onto the field.