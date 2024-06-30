sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 00:51 IST, June 30th 2024

'Thing Have Been Unfair': Hardik Pandya SPEAKS OUT against BOOS after India's World Cup win

India vice-captain Hardik Pandya said he was confident of an opportunity to shine after a tough few months leading into the T20 World Cup, where he played a vital role in the team’s title win.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hardik Pandya speaks out after winning World Cup
Hardik Pandya speaks out after winning World Cup | Image: X/Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:51 IST, June 30th 2024