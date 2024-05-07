Advertisement

One of Australia's hitters has been wreaking havoc in the IPL 2024 season, and he has made an ideal case for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the US and the Caribbean Islands. The sensational Jake Fraser-McGurk was an absolute trailblazer as he unleashed absolute fireworks while being a part of the Delhi Capitals. The 22-year-old hitter sparked up the world with his batting and made a solid case for Team Australia in the upcoming ICC tournament. But when the squad was named, Fraser-McGurk couldn't find a spot in the 15-man roster. The Australian batter recently opened up about his disputable snub from the World Cup squad, where he revealed on being content with the decision.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma spotted crying at MI dressing room after Hitman Mania fails to propel team at Wankhede

Advertisement

Jake Fraser-McGurk still optimistic despite losing out in T20I call-up for World Cup 2024

Jake Fraser-McGurk, the uncapped player for T20Is, was picked up by the Delhi Capitals as an injury replacement, but he has been breathing fire. But his snub from Australia's T20 World Cup squad attracted a lot of criticism as he was not offered the ultimate chance to deliver in the tournament. He opened up about his snub on the Willow Talk podcast, where he applauded the selection panel, including George Bailey. Moreover, despite his recent achievements, Jake acknowledged that he didn't think he deserved to be in the T20 World Cup team.

Advertisement

“The communication was really good. There’s two ways you can look at it. You can look at it through, ‘This is what I’ve done to prove my case,’ and then there’s also, ‘Look, a month and a half ago I wasn’t even in the picture.’

India's Rishabh Pant and Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk bump gloves during the IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Sports City | Image: BCCI



“They [the selectors] probably had a good idea … of what it was a month-and-a-half ago trying to build that, how they can get the connection in that team. And it’s also hard to fit in. You’ve got David Warner, our best opener ever in three formats. You’ve got Travis Head, who’s lighting it up over here and has lit up for the past 18 months. And then Mitch Marsh is the same and he’s also the captain,” Jake Fraser-McGurk said during his appearance at the Willow Talk Cricket Podcast.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'We need somebody like him to captain India': Yuvraj Singh's MONUMENTAL remark for Rohit Sharma

Despite the exclusion, Fraser-McGurk remains optimistic about being added to the squad as a travelling reserve. Although David Warner has been impacted by his chronic hand injury, this has opened the way for a last-minute call-up.

Advertisement

“If I do somehow get a travelling reserve (spot) then great, I can get a good experience there.

“But (the omission) didn’t really bother me a hell of a lot because I wasn’t in this position to feel like I’ve earned that yet,” Fraser-McGurk mentioned.