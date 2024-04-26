Advertisement

Ahead of India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad announcement, Yuvraj Singh has given his verdict on who he thinks is the most important player for Team India in their bid to win end their 11 years drought of winning an ICC trophy.

The legendary Indian all rounder and T20 and ODI World Cup winner, Yuvraj Singh was recently named as the official Brand Ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Advertisement

With the T20 World Cup edging ever closer, Yuvraj Singh in a video posted by ICC dissected Team India's squad for the tournament and their chances to win.

Yuvraj Singh thinks this Indian Player is the most important for T20 World Cup hopes

There isn't a big surprise that Yuvraj Singh has picked Suryakumar Yadav as India's most important player for the World Cup in USA and West Indies. Sky is currently the no.1 batsman in ICC T20 rankings and his ability to use the entire pitch sets him apart from rest of the batters in the world.

“Suryakumar Yadav, because the way he plays, he can change the complexion of the game in 15 balls. He is definitely a surety and I think for India to win this T20 World Cup, Surya is going to be the key,” said Yuvraj Singh.

Advertisement

.@surya_14kumar joins Rohit and Maxwell atop the list of most T20I 💯s with 4️⃣ 👏



Tune-in to the 3rd #SAvIND T20I

LIVE NOW | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/jaWIBjuBIF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia)

While Yuvraj Singh also believes that Jasprit Bumrah is going to be pivotal for India's chances in the World Cup with the ball in hand, but being a batsman he is opting for SKY.

Advertisement

“I think Jasprit Bumrah is also the key with bowling…but I am a batsman so if I would go for a batsman I would say Suryakumar Yadav," said Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Singh wants Yuzvendra Chahal in the squad

There is a lot of uncertainty over whether India willl select Yuzvendra Chahal in the list of players that will be travelling with to the USA and West Indies. But Yuvraj Singh firmly believes that Chahal will prove to be crucial for the team.

“I would like to see a leg spinner in the squad as well. Yuzvendra Chahal is bowling really well," said Yuvraj.

Advertisement

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is all set to commence on the 2nd June and India will open its campaign on 5th June vs Ireland.