Advertisement

Most of the nations have revealed their lineups for the ICC showcase, which will be held in the United States and the Caribbean, as excitement builds for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024. Team India's official ICC tournament apparel was revealed well in advance of the competition. The new kit's appearance has been widely circulated on social media since its official unveiling one day ago. Many supporters have expressed their dissatisfaction with the kit manufacturer and made humorous comparisons to the way the design of India's T20WC kit turned out.

Also Read: Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 Jersey: How to buy, India jersey price and where to buy it from

Advertisement

Fans go ALL OUT over Team India's new jersey, make comical parallels with memes

Ever since Team India's kit for the T20 World Cup was made official, several fans have been venting their dissatisfaction over the kit manufacturer, Adidas, over the design, which is considered mediocre. Social media users on X made hilarious comparisons to the brand new jersey as they dug out hilarious allusions, be it a TMKOC reference or comparing the kit with the uniform of a petrol station employee. Check out some of the reactions and memes.

Advertisement

India's new jersey. 🇮🇳



Render Reality pic.twitter.com/BXEHX9ZVxy — Gems of Engineering (@gemsofbabus_)

the new jersey of team india looks good pic.twitter.com/dCNntJBR4u — Marwadi (@AmeerHuBc)

Dear @adidas please up your game or hire people who support the clubs who design the jerseys! Both my teams - The Indian cricket team and the Arsenal jerseys coming out are low key shambles!!! Or let us fans design jerseys!!! 😢 #arsenal #india #adidas — Madhusudan (@planeinsanity)

Team India jersey is inspired by Surf Excel packing 😂😂 @BCCI thore aur paise dekar achaw wala designer hire karlete 😂😂#T20WorldCup #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2q7T6T7sBR — muzamilasif (@muzamilasif4)

pic.twitter.com/SNO1Z43Z3I — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket)

Adidas making Adidas making

jerseys for jerseys for

other teams. India pic.twitter.com/2JcNkS45Io — cricket is over (@anubhav__tweets)

Also Read: Is MS Dhoni Injured? Truth behind former CSK skipper's fitness in IPL 2024 REVEALED

Team India will begin their T20 World campaign shortly after the completion of the IPL 2024 season. All of India's group-stage matches will be held in the United States. The Indian Cricket Team will play their first match against Ireland on June 5, 2024.

Advertisement

Team India Squad For T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan