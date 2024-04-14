Advertisement

There is much speculation around the selection of Virat Kohli for Indian Cricket Team squad at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in June. While Kohli’s performances in IPL should mean an automatic seat for the flight to USA in June but his slow strike rate has many posing the question to chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma on Kohli’s fit in the team.

Australian Cricket team’s star player and Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate is hopeful that Virat Kohli doesn’t make it to the squad. However, the Aussie doesn’t want to see Virat not because of his slow strike rate, but because he doesn’t want to face a player of Virat Kohli’s quality at the World Cup.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli is leading the charge this IPL season as after five games he is the leading run getter of the tournament and the current holder of the Orange Cap. Virat Kohli’s rich rein of form from the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 has continued in the game’s shortest format and this has his RCB teammate scared.

Australia’s world cup winning hero and star RCB batsman Glenn Maxwell is hopeful Virat Kohli doesn’t play in the T20 World Cup come June. Talking to ESPN Australia and New Zealand, Glenn Maxwell that he is grateful to have been Kohli’s teammate for the past four years but he doesn’t like facing the king.

“It’s been great to sort of play alongside him, train with him and watch him go about it but I still have to play against him so I am hoping India don’t pick him…His awareness of what he needs to do win the game is phenomenal”, said Maxwell.

Advertisement

Also Read | Virat Kohli shows unhappines to Faf and RCB coaches, video emerges

Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell still scarred by Kohli’s Mohali 2016 Knock

Virat Kohli played one of the best T20 knocks against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2016 in Mohali and Glenn Maxwell was in the opposition team that evening. Maxwell remembered that knock and said, “Virat Kohli is the most clutch player I’ve ever played against”.

Advertisement

"He likes a fight, he likes a scrap, and he loves playing against Australia."



📽️⏪ We rewind to the 2016 @T20WorldCup, when Mohali was host to a Kohli masterclass.



How do you expect the Indian skipper to fare when the teams meet later this year? pic.twitter.com/Yl1SMWqlWU — ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2020

Detailing about his feelings on that innings, Maxwell said, “I think the innings he played against us in Mohali in 2016 is still one of the best innings I’ve ever had played against me. It changed the face of the whole game”.

Advertisement

Maxwell further admitted that he has formed a great admiration for Kohli as a person and as a cricketer by spending time with him in the RCB dressing room.

