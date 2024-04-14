×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 13:43 IST

'I hope India don't pick Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup': Glenn Maxwell's stunning remark on RCB star

While jury is out on whether Virat Kohli should be selected in T20 World Cup or not, this Aussie star and RCB teammate doesn't want India to select Kohli for WC

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
There is much speculation around the selection of Virat Kohli for Indian Cricket Team squad at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in June. While Kohli’s performances in IPL should mean an automatic seat for the flight to USA in June but his slow strike rate has many posing the question to chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma on Kohli’s fit in the team.

Australian Cricket team’s star player and Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate is hopeful that Virat Kohli doesn’t make it to the squad. However, the Aussie doesn’t want to see Virat not because of his slow strike rate, but because he doesn’t want to face a player of Virat Kohli’s quality at the World Cup.

Virat Kohli is leading the charge this IPL season as after five games he is the leading run getter of the tournament and the current holder of the Orange Cap. Virat Kohli’s rich rein of form from the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 has continued in the game’s shortest format and this has his RCB teammate scared.

RCB star doesn’t want to face Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup

Australia’s world cup winning hero and star RCB batsman Glenn Maxwell is hopeful Virat Kohli doesn’t play in the T20 World Cup come June. Talking to ESPN Australia and New Zealand, Glenn Maxwell that he is grateful to have been Kohli’s teammate for the past four years but he doesn’t like facing the king.

“It’s been great to sort of play alongside him, train with him and watch him go about it but I still have to play against him so I am hoping India don’t pick him…His awareness of what he needs to do win the game is phenomenal”, said Maxwell.

Also Read | Virat Kohli shows unhappines to Faf and RCB coaches, video emerges

Glenn Maxwell still scarred by Kohli’s Mohali 2016 Knock

Virat Kohli played one of the best T20 knocks against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2016 in Mohali and Glenn Maxwell was in the opposition team that evening. Maxwell remembered that knock and said,Virat Kohli is the most clutch player I’ve ever played against”.

Detailing about his feelings on that innings, Maxwell said, “I think the innings he played against us in Mohali in 2016 is still one of the best innings I’ve ever had played against me. It changed the face of the whole game”.

Maxwell further admitted that he has formed a great admiration for Kohli as a person and as a cricketer by spending time with him in the RCB dressing room. 
 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

