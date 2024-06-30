sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:44 IST, June 30th 2024

'It stings, just gut-wrenching': South Africa skipper Aiden Markram reflects on World Cup heartbreak

South Africa needed 30 off 30 balls in a chase of 176 against India but fell short by seven runs despite Heinrich Klaasen's awe-inspiring 27-ball 52 in the see-saw summit clash here on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Aiden Markram
Aiden Markram reacts after missing to field the ball during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval | Image: AP
