The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is starting on June 1 and will be hosted by the United States. The preparations are going in full flow, and the International Body of Cricket Control, the ICC, just shared a little insight into this yesterday. The ICC shared a tweet recording the one-month construction of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

ICC shared the Tweet With a caption that reads, "The #T20WorldCup 2024 fever is gripping New York 😍

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium celebrates its one-month construction milestone 🏟️"

Details ➡ https://t.co/ldyYDpSA5C pic.twitter.com/SSQxrPIX0o — ICC (@ICC) March 5, 2024

Slowly and steadily, the stadium is taking place. The video starts with the date of January 11 and shows the construction growth until March 4. This stadium has a capacity of 34,000, and it’ll also host the most-awaited India vs. Pakistan match. Moreover, this will be the home ground for India for the whole tournament.

The Indian Cricket Team will also play with Ireland and home team USA on this ground. The East Stand of this stadium is designed to carry a capacity of 12,500 spectators. Also, the construction work for the pavilion and the premium hospitality.

Chris Tetley, the head of events at the ICC, was very happy that the stadium was being constructed at a rapid pace. He said, “It is extremely exciting to see the progress made in the construction of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York over the past month. Work on the outfield commenced in January, and in the past few weeks, the East Stand framework has really started to take shape.”

Nassau Cricket Stadium Will Host The India Vs Pakistan Match In ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Schedule For The Matches At the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium:

3 June: Sri Lanka vs South Africa

5 June: India vs Ireland

7 June: Netherlands vs South Africa

9 June: India vs Pakistan

10 June: South Africa vs Bangladesh

11 June: Pakistan vs Canada

12 June: USA vs India