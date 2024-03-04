Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Rs 33 lakh for just 1 ticket: India vs Pakistan clash shows the massive demand for cricket in USA

T20 World Cup tickets have been made available, but are being re-sold in prices that will blow your mind! The IND vs PAK match is what the fans are rooting for.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
India vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The anticipation of the T20 World Cup has received a colossal response from the fans. The ICC's gamble to co-host the prestigious tournament and choose a place where cricket is not the primary sport has paid off well. The matches which will take place in the United States have been receiving solid responses in terms of ticket sales, showcasing that the game has quite a fan following in the West. The tickets have been made public for the fans, with various platforms re-selling them as well. But the prices listed are exorbitantly high, even more than a regular season NBA or MLB match.

Also Read: 'It DOESN'T MATTER WHO YOU ARE': Michael Vaughan's scathing review of England's display in India

Ticket prices for specific T20 World Cup matches in US go exceedingly high, IND vs PAK ticket rates climb to the summit!

The T20 World Cup is all set to begin on June 1st, 2024, and the IND vs PAK is already attracting a lot of crowd in the US. As the general ticket sales open up for the T20 CWC, re-selling websites such as SeatGeek and StubHub have also got hold of them, where they are being re-sold at a skyrocketing price. For the IND vs PAK clash, the general match tickets are priced at $6, while the most expensive ones are priced at $400 without taxes, with ICC not taking any additional fees for the tickets.

But on the reselling sites, the tickets are being listed at outrageous prices. The amount for the VIP ticket of the Indo-Pak cricket clash is priced at $40,000 each, excluding the added fee, which brings the total to $50,000, as per USA Today.

A render of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium that is being built in New York for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Image: ICC

Moreover, the most expensive ticket available on SeatGeek for the India vs. Pakistan game is around $175,000, plus $50,000 in additional costs, making the total cost little less than a quarter of a million dollars. As of Friday afternoon, the most affordable ticket available for the match on SeatGeek is $1,166, exclusive of taxes and fees.

The exceedingly high prices can easily beat the ticket rates for an NBA game, as a single ticket for the Finals costs barely $24,000, while the average price of a Super Bowl LVIII was $9000 in the secondary market. 

Also Read: 'WHY WAS Bumrah RESTED? Bowling 23 overs in entire game is not tiring': Gavaskar asks Team India

As revealed by the ICC, more than 3 million ticket applications for the premier international T20 cricket event were received throughout the voting period from more than 161 nations. Moreover, the India vs. Pakistan match on June 9 in New York has been oversubscribed over 200 times.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

