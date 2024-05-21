'Selecting those were a bit too much': Harbhajan pinpoints big mistake in India's T20 WC squad

Advertisement

The provisional line-up for the Indian Cricket Team, which will head to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, has been officially selected. With Rohit Sharma leading the side and featuring stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have fielded a strong team that has the capacity to lock horns with the cricketing powerhouses. This year, the Men in Blue boasts a spin-heavy side, and it has been one of the biggest points of debate in the team. Amid the chatter, former Indian spin great, Harbhajan Singh, has offered his take on the Indian team which featured several spinners.

Harbhajan Singh offers stern verdict over Team India's spin-heavy line-up for T20 World Cup

Former Indian Cricket Team spinner, Harbhajan Singh, while speaking to ANI, gave his verdict on Team India opting for a spin-heavy arsenal for the T20 World Cup. He claimed that India will not opt for all four spin bowlers in the game, and will instead opt for three.

#WATCH | On Indian team selection for the upcoming #T20WorldCup, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh says "The team is overall good, but I think there is one less fast bowler in the team and Rinku Singh should have been included. He is such a player who can hit 60 runs in 20… pic.twitter.com/AYSCsjPXnT — ANI (@ANI)

"I do not think we will ever play four spinners in a game. Ravindra Jadeja will play. Maybe Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will play with him. Maybe we will field three spinners in a game. We will get to know the combo on seeing the conditions," he said.

Harbhajan Singh further said that while he is content with the team which has been formed for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, he will miss seeing Rinku Singh in action.

"One player that I think we will miss is Rinku Singh, because he is someone who can win the match single-handedly for us. He can chase down 60 runs in 20 balls. I think selecting four spinners is a bit too much. Three would have been enough. I wish the Team India all the best, hope they bring the cup," the Indian spin legend added.

Rinku Singh is still a part of the T20 World Cup squad and will be a traveling reserve for the Men in Blue, including Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed.

Team India squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Travelling Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan