Australia are all set to open their ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Oman on June 5th and will be looking to win another ICC trophy to continue their dominance on world cricket.

With the much anticipated T20 World Cup just over a week away, Australia are on the verge of creating a unique record that has never been done before in world cricket.

The Unique record that Australia can create at the T20 World Cup

Australia will be entering the biggest stage in T20I as the reigning ODI World Cup champions and the reigning World Test Championship Champions. If Australia win in USA and West Indies then they would have won the lot inside a single year.

If the Mitchell Marsh led side come away as victors in the T20 World Cup 2024 then they will become the first team in history of cricket to hold the WTC, ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup trophy at the same time.

Australia winning the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, Image/AP

Australia definitely have the team to win it all in the T20 World Cup and will be rearing to become the first team to hold all three ICC WC trophies at the same time to stamp their dominance on World Cricket.

If Australia were to lift the T20 World Cup they will also become the second team after England to hold the ODI World Cup trophy and the T20 World Cup trophy at the same time.

The Aussies won the T20 World Cup back in 2021 when they beat New Zealand in the finals. Mitchell Marsh was the star performer of that night and will be looking the lead his nation to their second T20 World Trophy.

Australia Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short.

Australia Schedule for T20 World Cup 2024

Australia's group stage fixtures for T20 World Cup are pretty comfortable with teams like Oman, Scotland, and Namibia in their group. However, they do have a marquee matchup against England slated for 8th June.

Here are all the fixtures for Australia:

vs Oman, 5th June

vs England, 7th June

vs Namibia, 11th June

vs Scotland, 16th June