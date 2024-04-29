Advertisement

With the selectors about to zero in on the Team India squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, an intriguing report has come forward regarding the vice-captain position of the team. According to the report, there are not one but two contenders for the spot. While Hardik Pandya has acted as the vice-captain up until the run-up to the T20 World Cup. But, he might not be reinstated to the role.

Two-horse race between Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant

As per a striking report from Cricbuzz, Rishabh Pant is in contention to be picked as the vice-captain of India for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Pant, who made his return in the IPL 2024 following a forced injury hiatus, has dropped impressive performances playing as a captain of Delhi Capitals. Subsequently, it is anticipated that not only his spot in the squad has been fixed but he might get the leadership role as well. Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, is seemingly losing points as Mumbai Indians are not faring well in the prevalent IPL 2024 season.

Thus, it is a two-horse race at the moment, and the final result will be declared soon.

What could be Team India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The top order will include skipper Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav. The middle order will include Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja. Shivam Dube or Rinku Singh, as well as Sanju Samson or KL Rahul, will be present.

Kuldeep Yadav will be the specialist spinner, while Axar Patel may edge out Ravi Bishnoi for the other spinner berth. It is improbable that Yuzvendra Chahal, the IPL's leading wicket-taker, will be considered.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh are almost set to be included.