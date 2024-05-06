Advertisement

The T20 World Cup has had a lot of anticipation lately, and with several teams announcing their preliminary squad for the limited-over showcase, two nations will be on the frontline who will be hosting the cricketing showcase. However, ahead of the tournament, West Indies have run into a problem as some reports have been suggesting that the Board of Cricket of the Caribbean Islands have been receiving terror threats ahead of the ICC spectacle. A vital security threat over the ICC T20 cricket tournament has emerged from the North of Pakistan, and the Cricket West Indies have jumped into action and offered a statement on the situation.

T20 World Cup reportedly facing terror threat from North Pakistan, CWI ready to combat the issue - Reports

As per reports from Cricbuzz, Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, which is all set to commence in less than a month, has been under a security threat as the intel suggests that the Pro-Islamic State media sources have initiated campaigns which will target the global sporting events.

"Pro-Islamic State (IS) media sources have launched campaigns inciting violence against sporting events, which included video messages from the Afghanistan-Pakistan branch, ISKhorasan (IS-K) which highlighted assaults in numerous countries and urged supporters to join the battlefield in their countries," the report stated.

The official poster for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 | Image: X/@T20WorldCup



But Jonny Graves, CEO of the Cricket West Indies, affirmed that they have been prioritizing security as their highest concern and that they have a stringent strategy to tackle the threats in place.

"We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event.

"We want to assure all stakeholders that safety and security of everyone at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place," Graves revealed.

The T20 World Cup is all set to begin on June 1, 2024, and the nearly month-long spectacle will feature top teams from various countries will feature in the limited-over tournament. The United States and West Indies will co-host the tournament this year, and the Final will take place at the Caribbean.