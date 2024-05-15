Advertisement

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 about to start in a fortnight, ICC has come up with some contingency plans in case play gets hampered due to one reason or another. ICC has laid out the course of action if the second semi-final gets hindered by rain. The governing body has cleared that there will be no reserve day available for semi-final-2.

Also Read | KKR CEO spills the beans on Rohit's 'Last season at MI' chat with Nayar

Advertisement

ICC makes an exception for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final

To provide additional clarity, the initial semifinal is scheduled to take place in Trinidad on June 26th, commencing at 8:30 PM local time (6:00 AM the following day, India time). A contingency plan has been arranged by the organizers, with June 27th designated as a reserved day in case of inclement weather in Trinidad, allowing for the match to be rescheduled if necessary. However, no such provision is available for semi-final 2. Rather an additional four hours and ten minutes will be rendered for the play to begin. It is because the timings of Semi-Final 2 immensely differ from SF-1. The second semi-final will go about at 10.30 AM local time on June 27 (8.30 PM India time) and the ICC intend to finish the match on the same day. Hence, no reserve day has been kept.

Advertisement

"All four teams have exactly the same opportunity to finish a game. For performance reasons, to ensure teams do not have to 'play, travel, play' on consecutive days, the decision was taken to allocate the additional time for the second semi-final immediately post the game because the game is a 10.30 AM start, whilst the first semi-final is an evening start, which means it is not feasible to pay all additional time on the same day. This also ensures that fans in the stadium have the best chance of seeing a result on the day," a source in the know told Cricbuzz. India are in line to play the second semifinal in Guyana

In case the second semi-final gets completely washed out then the team, then the team finishing higher on super eights will advance to the final.