Advertisement

As all the anticipation is turning towards the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, most of the teams have announced their squads for the ICC showcase that will take place in the United States and the Caribbean. Ahead of the tournament, a major revelation was made as the official jerseys for the ICC tournament. The official reveal was made a day ago, and the looks of the new kit have been making a lot of rounds on social media. New details on how to get hold of the brand-new kit, the pricing, and other details have been provided by the official kit manufacturer, Adidas.

Also Read: Was India captain Rohit Sharma CRYING in Mumbai Indians dressing room during MI vs SRH match?

Advertisement

Team India's official T20 World Cup jersey available in Adidas online store: Check details

Adidas has officially announced the jersey for the Indian Cricket Team, and the reveal was made at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The unveil video featured stars like the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and bowler Kuldeep Yadav. The video features a helicopter lifting a giant-sized T20 World Cup jersey. The distinct factor of this year's kit features a tri-colour v-neck shirt with a splash of true orange in the traditional dark blue colour.

Advertisement

It’s only beating the world. #YouGotThis.

The new team India t20 jersey is now available in stores across India and on https://t.co/8XCz8p5KGu#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZBHh38DfLy — adidas (@adidas)

Team India's official kit manufacturer, Adidas, has made the T20 World Cup jersey available for purchase at their website, Adidas.co.in. The player jersey has been launched at ₹5,999, while the fan version of the jersey has been priced at ₹999. No shipping cost will be charged for the buyers of the product, be it in India or overseas.

Advertisement

On the website, Team India stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, and more can be seen wearing the new kit.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah to be rested by Mumbai Indians in last 2 IPL games ahead of T20 World Cup 2024?

Advertisement

Team India will commence their T20 World Campaign right after the conclusion of the IPL 2024 season. All of India's group-stage matches will take place in the United States. The Indian Cricket Team will compete in their first match against Ireland on June 5, 2024.

Team India Squad For T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Advertisement

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan