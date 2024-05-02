Advertisement

India captain Rohit Sharma stated on Thursday that the team management was clear about selecting up to four spinners for the T20 World Cup in the Americas and that the IPL played very little part in determining the final 15. India captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed the media on Thursday and gave answers to the queries related to Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad selection.

Rohit Sharma left cricket world guessing about why he picked four spinners for the ICC T20 World Cup

India's selection of four spinners and three pacers in the lineup has sparked debate. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are wrist spinners, while Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are all-rounders with left-arm spin.

"I don't want to go into details on this. I definitely wanted four spinners. We have played a lot of cricket there (West Indies), we know how the conditions are like,” Rohit said in a press conference to address queries on the squad selection here.

Rohit indicated how morning matches and slower tracks in Guyana and Antigua will help the slower bowlers.

“The matches start at 10 am in the morning. There is a technical aspect involved in this. The reason for picking four spinners is something I won't reveal now. But I will definitely say it there what is the reason behind it,” Rohit said.

“With two spinners being all-rounders like Axar and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), and then the two attacking spinners, Kuldeep and Chahal, (it) gives you a little bit of balance in your spin department as well. Based on opposition, we can decide who to play," added the skipper.

A still of India captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar from the post Team India squad selection presser.

Biggest takeaways from Team India's T20 World Cup squad

The India squad was picked on Tuesday and Rohit said a lot of attention was given to the team's needs in the middle overs. Shivam Dube was picked ahead of Rinku Singh and that too divided opinions.

"We've got to understand what the pitches will be like and the opposition composition. One thing we really looked at is our middle overs hitting. Our top order hitting has been alright, it has not been bad.

"There are other options there as well. We picked a guy based on his performance in the IPL and few games he played for India. There is no guarantee what our playing eleven will look like," he said referring to Dube.

(With inputs from PTI)