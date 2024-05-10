Advertisement

Ahead of Team India's squad selection for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, there were striking assertions that Dinesh Karthik once again could make the cut. However, his name did not appear in the 15-member unit that was announced by Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma on April 30, 2024. Selectors zeroed in on Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as the two wicket-keeper options in place of Karthik for the upcoming marquee tournament.

Sourav Ganguly deems Dinesh Karthik's snub as a right decision by selectors

Since the IPL 2024 was touted as the grand audition for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Dinesh Karthik's name was getting the leeway from the performances he was putting in for RCB. Despite that, the decision-makers snubbed him from the side, sparking varied opinions on social media and different forums. Polarising views on Dinesh Karthik's omission from the World Cup side have been developed, and now to give balance to one side, former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has weighed in on the subject.

Recently, Dinesh Karthik had expressed his desire to return to the Indian side in the context of the T20 World Cup, but Ganguly said the selectors made the right choice by selecting Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as wicketkeeper batters.

“Dinesh played well but there are better players than Dinesh. I don’t think you can leave Sanju or Rishabh out. There are better players than Dinesh Karthik at the moment,” Ganguly told PTI here on the sidelines of a promotional event.

Dinesh Karthik could still be present at the T20 World Cup

Dinesh Karthik was a part of the India side that played in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He was an active member of the playing XI during the group stage of the tournament but on the big stage in the semi-final against England, he was replaced by Rishabh Pant. Ever since then, Dinesh Karthik hasn't received any India call-up. So, is it the end of the road for DK on the international stage? While he may not be a part of Team India for the World Cup, he could still be present in the USA and West Indies. He might be seen holding a mic doing commentary.

