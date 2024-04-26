Advertisement

With the ICC T20 World Cup approaching, the guessing game regarding who would make it to the squad for the showpiece event is on. The prevalent IPL 2024 season is seen as the grand audition for the event, and through spectacular performance in the ongoing season many players have come into the mix. Former India player Yuvraj Singh has weighed in on one of the standouts from IPL 2024 but does not fancy his name in the T20 World Cup squad list.

Also Read | Kohli LEFT OUT of India's T20 World Cup squad, even Hardik by Manjrekar

Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik in the T20 World Cup mix again

While Royal Challengers Bengaluru have struggled to find the ideal outcome in the IPL 2024, they still have some shining aspects to brag about. Aside from the consistency of Virat Kohli, it is Dinesh Karthik, who has once again emerged as the finisher and so far has played his role well. Whether it is the late blitz or resurrecting the innings, Karthik has proven to be the right man for the job. It is Deja vu from the IPL 2024 when Karthik piled up similar performances and earned a berth in the T20 World Cup side. Karthik is again making a case for the World Cup, and regarding that former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has opined.

Advertisement

**APPRECIATION TWEET FOR DINESH KARTHIK** 🔥🔥



Make him RCB'a captain he deserves it.pic.twitter.com/bU8NjExpZh — GAUTAM (@indiantweetrian)

Also Read | 'If I have to, I WILL BE PICKED': Shubman Gill's MASSIVE 'Injustice' remark amid T20WC selection

Advertisement

Yuvraj Singh pays heed to the Dinesh Karthik query

Speaking to ICC, Yuvraj Singh stated that if DK is not in the playing XI plans then there won't make any sense in picking him. Singh reminisced about the 2022 T20 World Cup and stated that the management should not repeat the same mistake with Karthik. He also stated that there is Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson are in the mix for the Wicketkeeper's spot and might be up in the pecking order.

Advertisement

"DK (Karthik) has been batting well, but the thing with DK is the last time (2022) they picked him and the T20 WC was on he didn’t get to play,” Yuvraj noted.

"If DK is not in your XI I don’t think there is any point in picking him.

Advertisement

"There is Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and both guys are in great form and obviously they are younger.

Yuvraj concluded by reiterating he would like to see DK in the mix but if he does get to play, the selectors should rather go for someone younger.

Advertisement

"I would like to see DK in the mix, but if he is not going to play then you would rather have someone who is younger and can make the difference.”