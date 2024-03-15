×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

'Without Virat Kohli, there is no team': Mohammad Irfan shuts down talks of Kohli snub in T20 WC

In discussing the indispensable role of Virat Kohli in the Indian lineup and whether he should be playing T20 World Cup, Mohammad Irfan made his feelings clear.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli during Asia Cup 2023
Virat Kohli during Asia Cup 2023 | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are on the edge of their seats as the Legends Cricket Trophy unfolds, showcasing exhilarating competitions among cricketing giants. In the midst of this fervour, legendary Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Irfan has emerged as a standout player, orchestrating a remarkable rise from the Colombo Lions to the forefront of the tournament. His stellar performance, propelling the Lions from tenth place to first in just two matches, has cemented his status as a linchpin in the team's success.

Reflecting on his standout performance against the Kandy Samp Army, Irfan remarked, "Facing the Samp Army was a challenging test, but I was determined to make an impact for my team."

Advertisement

With an impeccable display of bowling prowess, Irfan emerged as the most crucial bowler for the Lions, clinching three crucial wickets while conceding only 33 runs. His disciplined approach and ability to maintain pressure on the opposition proved pivotal in restricting the Samp Army to 141 runs for the loss of six wickets, ultimately leading the Lions to victory.

Looking ahead to the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan T20 showdown on American soil, Irfan shared insights into the significance of this historic clash. "An India vs Pakistan match is always a world game," he emphasized, underscoring the global spectacle that accompanies this age-old rivalry.

Advertisement

In discussing the indispensable role of Virat Kohli in the Indian lineup and whether he should be playing for T20 series, Irfan asserted, "Without Virat Kohli, there is no team. He is the biggest batsman out there."

Highlighting Kohli's match-winning prowess, Irfan recalled previous World Cup matches where Kohli's leadership led India to victory single-handedly, emphasizing his crucial role in the team's success "Even in the previous World Cup 50-over matches, Virat himself led his team to victory single-handedly. If you put Virat aside from matches like against Australia or New Zealand at Dharamshala, it would have been a lost opportunity." remarks Irfan.

Advertisement

Turning attention to key players from Pakistan, Irfan identified Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam as pivotal figures. "If Rizwan and Babar perform consistently, then the lower-order players can carry it off," he explained, showcasing confidence in the depth of talent within the Pakistani squad.

Expressing confidence in Pakistan's bowling prowess, Irfan stated, "Pakistan’s game relies heavily on bowling. If players like Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah perform well, victory is within reach." Reflecting on past World Cup challenges for Pakistan, Irfan observed the impact of injuries on performance, noting the crucial role of bowlers in clinching tournament victories.

Advertisement

In conclusion, Irfan shared his excitement for the upcoming India vs Pakistan match, exclaiming, "I can’t wait to enjoy this match from the VIP box. All plans are made, and I am definitely excited to be a spectator for this." With the stage set for an unforgettable clash between cricketing giants, the Legends Cricket Trophy and the impending T20 World Cup promise to captivate audiences worldwide, uniting fans in their shared passion for the sport.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mobile gaming

Gaming study Meta

a few seconds ago
McDonald's

McDonald's outage

2 minutes ago
Hyderabad traffic advisory for Dec 31.

PM Modi roadshow

2 minutes ago
Government Approves Major Bureaucratic Rejig with Key Appointments | LIVE

LIVE News

4 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

Exports soar

5 minutes ago
Two men have been arrested for leaking the the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer examination paper.

UP Paper Leak Arrest

7 minutes ago
TMC's Arjun Singh, Dibyendu Adhikari Join BJP

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

9 minutes ago
Annamalai and PM Modi

Watch: What Did Annamalai

9 minutes ago
RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

15 minutes ago
Microsoft

Google competitive edge

16 minutes ago
Cybersecurity

New Uber bug discovered

17 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth's Date

17 minutes ago
Gina Carano

Gina Carano On Star Wars

18 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

18 minutes ago
K Kavitha Under ED Radar

K Kavitha Under ED Radar

21 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran, RRR poster

Ed Sheeran Praises RRR

24 minutes ago
Summer drinks

Summer Drinks To Hydrate

25 minutes ago
BRS

ED Raids K Kavitha House

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News10 hours ago

  2. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education11 hours ago

  3. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  4. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo