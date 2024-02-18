English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

World Test Championship Points Table: Updated WTC standings after India annihilate England in Rajkot

Ravindra Jadeja led bowling attack dismantled the England batting lineup in the final innings to win by 434 runs.

Vishal Tiwari
Team India
Team India players Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav walk back after the Day 3 play | Image: BCCI
India on Sunday scripted history as they beat England in the third Test of their five-match series by a massive margin of 434 runs. This is India's biggest win in terms of runs in Test cricket. Ravindra Jadeja displayed an all-round performance in Rajkot to help India win the game and take a 2-1 lead in the series.  

India won the toss and elected to bat first at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, formerly known as Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. India posted a mammoth total of 445 runs thanks to centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, and a half-century from debutant Sarfaraz Khan. India then bowled England out for 319 runs. 

Also Read: HISTORIC WIN: India record its biggest run-margin victory in Tests, beat England by 434 runs

In the second innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Sarfaraz Khan shone with the bat as they helped India score over 400 runs. Jaiswal smashed his second double-century in consecutive Test matches, while Gill and Sarfaraz scored 91 and 68 runs respectively. India declared their innings at 430/4, setting England a target of 557 runs. 

Ravindra Jadeja led bowling attack dismantled the England batting lineup as the visitors were bundled up for 122 runs in the final innings. Jadeja picked up a five-wicket haul. The Gujarat-born all-rounder was named the player of the match for his dominating performance. 

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja joins R Ashwin in elusive list, extends streak of record-breaking numbers

WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Updated standings after India beat England

Following India's dominant performance in Rajkot, the updated World Test Championship (WTC) standings witness New Zealand maintaining their lead, while India's commanding victory propels them to the second spot. Australia secures the third position, with Bangladesh and Pakistan following closely behind in fourth and fifth place, respectively. 

The West Indies, South Africa, England, and Sri Lanka complete the standings, highlighting the competitive landscape of the championship as teams vie for top honors in Test cricket.

POSTeamMWLTDPTSPCT
1New Zealand431003675.00
2India742015059.52
3Australia1063016655.00
4Bangladesh211001250.00
5Pakistan523002236.66
6West Indies412011633.33
7South Africa413001225.00
8England834012121.87
9Sri Lanka2020000.00
