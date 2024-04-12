Updated March 26th, 2023 at 23:39 IST
WPL 2023: Netizens react to Mumbai Indians' maiden title victory
Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in the final to lif their maiden Women's Premier League title at the Brabourne Stadium.
WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians pulled off a brilliant victory as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to lift the inaugural Women's Premier league title. Batting first DC could only manage 131 as some tight Mumbai bowling restricted their opponents. Nat Sciver-Brunt stayed until the end as she made it sure Mumbai finished the inaugural edition of WPL as the winner.
Netizens react on social media as Mumbai Indians lift the inaugural WPL
Issy Wong again demonstrated some fine pace bowling as she picked up three wickets to maintain her brilliant run in the tournament while Hayley Matthews returned with incredible figures of 4-2-5-3. skipper Meg Lanning (35 off 29 balls) was the top-scorer for DC after she won the toss and elected to bat at the Brabourne stadium here. Some late blasting efforts from Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav helped Delhi to post a formidable total. Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 55-ball 60, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made a 39-ball 37 as MI reached 134 for 3 in 19.3 overs. Netizens have provided their verdict on social media as Mumbai Indians continues to dominate the Indian cricket circuit.
Nat Sciver-Brunt Batted Till End But Amelia Kerr Is The Real Hero Of The Match .— Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) March 26, 2023
Mumbai Indians Won The Inaugural WPL .#WPLFinal || #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/dsr15kzcnM
Amila Kerr : Beauty with performance😍#WPLFinal ll #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/MBSxm7861y— VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ (@Vector_45R) March 26, 2023
History Created 🚨.— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) March 26, 2023
Mumbai Indians have won the first WPL season and will lift the first Trophy 🏆. pic.twitter.com/1xuxlL2HFJ
Random person : how it feels like to lose a final?— ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) March 26, 2023
Rohit Sharma: we don't know, we are Mumbai Indians. 😭😭🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xr57hkrXsv
Some Similarities Between Harmanpreet Kaur and Rohit Sharma:— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) March 26, 2023
• Both are Indian captains.
• Both have scored T20I century
• Both plays with CEAT bat.
• Both are Mumbai Indians captains.
Now both have won trophies for MI in their debut seasons as captains 🔥!! pic.twitter.com/ki2gm7lSPc
Rohit Sharma went to dressing room after 15th over and told girls how to handle the scoring pressure. His suggestions helped us alot . He's the guiding light of Mumbai Indians.— 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 (@Hydrogen_45) March 26, 2023
- Nita Ambani on Jio Cinema pic.twitter.com/MRVYpTqYnB
