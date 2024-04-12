×

Updated March 26th, 2023 at 23:39 IST

WPL 2023: Netizens react to Mumbai Indians' maiden title victory

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in the final to lif their maiden Women's Premier League title at the Brabourne Stadium.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Mumbai Indians win WPL
Image: WPL/Twitter | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians pulled off a brilliant victory as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to lift the inaugural Women's Premier league title. Batting first DC could only manage 131 as some tight Mumbai bowling restricted their opponents. Nat Sciver-Brunt stayed until the end as she made it sure Mumbai finished the inaugural edition of WPL as the winner.

Netizens react on social media as Mumbai Indians lift the inaugural WPL

Issy Wong again demonstrated some fine pace bowling as she picked up three wickets to maintain her brilliant run in the tournament while Hayley Matthews returned with incredible figures of 4-2-5-3. skipper Meg Lanning (35 off 29 balls) was the top-scorer for DC after she won the toss and elected to bat at the Brabourne stadium here. Some late blasting efforts from Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav helped Delhi to post a formidable total. Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 55-ball 60, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made a 39-ball 37 as MI reached 134 for 3 in 19.3 overs. Netizens have provided their verdict on social media as Mumbai Indians continues to dominate the Indian cricket circuit.

 

Published March 26th, 2023 at 23:39 IST

