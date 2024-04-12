Advertisement

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians pulled off a brilliant victory as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to lift the inaugural Women's Premier league title. Batting first DC could only manage 131 as some tight Mumbai bowling restricted their opponents. Nat Sciver-Brunt stayed until the end as she made it sure Mumbai finished the inaugural edition of WPL as the winner.

Netizens react on social media as Mumbai Indians lift the inaugural WPL

Issy Wong again demonstrated some fine pace bowling as she picked up three wickets to maintain her brilliant run in the tournament while Hayley Matthews returned with incredible figures of 4-2-5-3. skipper Meg Lanning (35 off 29 balls) was the top-scorer for DC after she won the toss and elected to bat at the Brabourne stadium here. Some late blasting efforts from Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav helped Delhi to post a formidable total. Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 55-ball 60, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made a 39-ball 37 as MI reached 134 for 3 in 19.3 overs. Netizens have provided their verdict on social media as Mumbai Indians continues to dominate the Indian cricket circuit.

Nat Sciver-Brunt Batted Till End But Amelia Kerr Is The Real Hero Of The Match .



Mumbai Indians Won The Inaugural WPL .#WPLFinal || #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/dsr15kzcnM — Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) March 26, 2023

History Created 🚨.



Mumbai Indians have won the first WPL season and will lift the first Trophy 🏆. pic.twitter.com/1xuxlL2HFJ — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) March 26, 2023

Random person : how it feels like to lose a final?



Rohit Sharma: we don't know, we are Mumbai Indians. 😭😭🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xr57hkrXsv — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) March 26, 2023

Some Similarities Between Harmanpreet Kaur and Rohit Sharma:



• Both are Indian captains.

• Both have scored T20I century

• Both plays with CEAT bat.

• Both are Mumbai Indians captains.



Now both have won trophies for MI in their debut seasons as captains 🔥!! pic.twitter.com/ki2gm7lSPc — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) March 26, 2023

Rohit Sharma went to dressing room after 15th over and told girls how to handle the scoring pressure. His suggestions helped us alot . He's the guiding light of Mumbai Indians.



- Nita Ambani on Jio Cinema pic.twitter.com/MRVYpTqYnB — 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 (@Hydrogen_45) March 26, 2023