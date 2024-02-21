Advertisement

The Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) is set to begin on February 23rd at the historic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The opening match of the WPL 2024 will play the reigning champions, Mumbai Indians, against the inaugural edition's runners-up, Delhi Capitals. This highly anticipated showdown kicks off what looks to be another exciting season of women's cricket in India.

What is the format of the WPL 2024?

All five teams play each other twice. The team at the top of the WPL points table will advance directly to the final. Meanwhile, the second and third-placed teams will compete in the Eliminator match. The winner of the Eliminator will next face the table leaders in the grand final for the coveted WPL championship.

WPL 2024: Schedule and venues

February 23: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium

February 24: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium

February 25: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium

February 26: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium

February 27: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium

February 28: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium

February 29: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium

March 1: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium

March 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium

March 3: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium

March 4: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium

March 5: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium

March 6: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium

March 7: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium

March 8: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium

March 9: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium

March 10: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium

March 11: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium

March 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium

March 13: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium

March 15: Eliminator at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium

March 17: Final at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium

WPL 2024:Teams roster

Mumbai Indians

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Delhi Capitals

Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight (withdrawn), Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

UP Warriorz

Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell (withdrawn, replaced by Chamari Athapaththu), Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana.

Gujarat Giants

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan

Where will WPL 2024 be telecasted in India?

WPL 2024 will be telecasted on Sports 18 HD/SD.

Where can i watch the WPL 2024 live-streaming?

WPL 2024 live-streaming is available on Jio Cinema.

Where to watch WPL 2024 in other countries?

United Kingdom (UK): Live on Sky Go Sky Sports

Australia: Fox Sports Fox Cricket HD

South Africa: SuperSports (subscription required)

USA: Willow TV (subscription required)

UAE: Disney+ Hotstar

