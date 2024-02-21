Updated February 21st, 2024 at 12:19 IST
WPL 2024: Complete schedule and fixtures, Squads, Players, Team, Date & Time, Venues, How to watch?
As the WPL 2024 starts this week, here is everything from fixtures, squads, format, live streaming details for the Women's Premier League 2024 edition.
- Sports
- 4 min read
Advertisement
The Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) is set to begin on February 23rd at the historic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The opening match of the WPL 2024 will play the reigning champions, Mumbai Indians, against the inaugural edition's runners-up, Delhi Capitals. This highly anticipated showdown kicks off what looks to be another exciting season of women's cricket in India.
What is the format of the WPL 2024?
All five teams play each other twice. The team at the top of the WPL points table will advance directly to the final. Meanwhile, the second and third-placed teams will compete in the Eliminator match. The winner of the Eliminator will next face the table leaders in the grand final for the coveted WPL championship.
Also Read: Virat Kohli snapped in London after welcoming son with wife Anushka
Advertisement
WPL 2024: Schedule and venues
- February 23: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium
- February 24: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium
- February 25: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium
- February 26: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium
- February 27: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium
- February 28: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium
- February 29: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium
- March 1: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium
- March 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium
- March 3: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium
- March 4: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 19:30:00, M Chinnaswamy Stadium
- March 5: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium
- March 6: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium
- March 7: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium
- March 8: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium
- March 9: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium
- March 10: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium
- March 11: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium
- March 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium
- March 13: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium
- March 15: Eliminator at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium
- March 17: Final at 19:30:00, Arun Jaitley Stadium
WPL 2024:Teams roster
Mumbai Indians
Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan
Delhi Capitals
Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight (withdrawn), Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux
Also Read: Dhruv Jurel revisits his interaction with MS Dhoni, aims his go
Advertisement
UP Warriorz
Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell (withdrawn, replaced by Chamari Athapaththu), Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana.
Advertisement
Gujarat Giants
Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan
Advertisement
Where will WPL 2024 be telecasted in India?
WPL 2024 will be telecasted on Sports 18 HD/SD.
Advertisement
Where can i watch the WPL 2024 live-streaming?
WPL 2024 live-streaming is available on Jio Cinema.
Advertisement
Where to watch WPL 2024 in other countries?
- United Kingdom (UK):
- Live on Sky Go
- Sky Sports
- Australia:
- Fox Sports
- Fox Cricket HD
- South Africa:
- SuperSports (subscription required)
- USA:
- Willow TV (subscription required)
- UAE:
- Disney+ Hotstar
Advertisement
Published February 21st, 2024 at 12:15 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Japan's tourism rebounds stronglyBusiness News11 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.