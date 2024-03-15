Advertisement

The Women's Premier League have reached into the elimination stags as two teams will battle it out for the final berth. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Royal Challengers Bangalore's women's team will aim for their first ever franchise title. But they have a colossal roadblock as the Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will put up a fight in order to defend their title. Take a look at the timings, venue, and the live streaming details you need to know.

WPL 2024 Eliminator, RCB vs MI Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the WPL 2024 Eliminator, RCB vs MI take place?

The WPL 2024 Eliminator, RCB vs MI match will commence on Friday, March 15th, 2024. The match will begin at 07:30 PM IST onwards

Where will the WPL 2024 Eliminator, RCB vs MI take place?

The WPL 2024 Eliminator, RCB vs MI will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lank Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the WPL 2024 Eliminator, RCB vs MI live telecast via Sports18 Network

How to watch the WPL 2024 Eliminator, RCB vs MI Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch WPL 2024 Eliminator, RCB vs MI Live Streaming via the JioCinema app and website.

How to watch the WPL 2024 Eliminator, RCB vs MI Live Streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the WPL 2024 Eliminator, RCB vs MI Live Streaming via Fox Sports and Fox Cricket HD. The live streming will beavailable via Foxtel Go.

How to watch the WPL 2024 Eliminator, RCB vs MI Live Streaming in UK ?

Fans in the UK can watch the WPL 2024 Eliminator, RCB vs MI Live telecast via Sky Sports Cricket. The live streaming will be available on the Sky Go app.

How to watch the WPL 2024 Eliminator, RCB vs MI Live Streaming in US?

Fans in America can watch the WPL 2024 Eliminator, RCB vs MI Live Streaming via Sling TV - Willow TV.

How to watch the WPL 2024 Eliminator, RCB vs MI Live Streaming in your own country?

Afghanistan: Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA)

Bangladesh: Channel 9

Nepal: Yupp TV, Net TV Nepal, SimTV Nepal

Sri Lanka: Yupp TV, SLRC, Dialog TV, PeoTV

MENA Countries: Yupp TV

South Africa and Sub-Saharan regions: SuperSport

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

Caribbean: Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)

Singapore: StarHub TV+

Maldives: Yupp TV, Medianet

WPL 2024 Eliminator, RCB vs MI: Full Squad

Mumbai Indians (MI): Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Dil Bahadur, Sophie Molineux