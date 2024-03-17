Advertisement

The Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are on the cusp of a momentous showdown in WPL 2024 the biggest T20 cricket competition for women. The Delhi Capitals, led by the formidable Meg Lanning, boast a star-studded lineup of right-handed batsmen, complemented by a varied and balanced bowling attack. On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, with their own roster of skilled players, bring depth and tenacity to the final match. Set against the backdrop of the Arun Jaitley Stadium, this clash promises to be a testament to the best of women's cricket.

Also Read: Virat Kohli spotted at Mumbai Airport, to deck up for IPL 2024 season

Advertisement

Smriti Mandhana feels no pressure ahead of the big WPL 2024 final

Smriti Mandhana, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has emphasised the significance of not succumbing to additional pressure ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final versus the Delhi Capitals. Despite defeating the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator, RCB has failed to overcome the obstacle presented by the Delhi Capitals in WPL history.

Advertisement

With the WPL trophy within reach, Mandhana is motivated to lead her club to success, seeking to become the first RCB captain to win a title in league history. Recognising the team's previous challenges in the initial WPL season, Mandhana emphasised the need of focusing on the present and enjoying each day without getting distracted by long-term aspirations. This strategy demonstrates RCB's determination to remain grounded and upbeat as they prepare for the ultimate clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Ahead of the big WPL final, she said:



“I think last 25 days have all been about process-driven. We have not really thought about what we want to do or what our goal is. We really wanted to take each day at a time,” “It’s still the same team, we think about what we have to do in training, which is really important, and then come out without thinking that this is Eliminator or a Final. All of those things are just added pressure. We will keep doing that and our work rightly,”

Game Day, WPL Final, RCB v DC: It’s finale time!



How prepped are the girls? How do they approach this game? What’s the mood in the camp like? Let’s find out on @bigbasket_com presents Game Day. 🎥



Download the big basket app and get groceries, electronics and more delivered in… pic.twitter.com/vtqa2KJKRQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 17, 2024

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer marks his return to IPL as he links up with KKR

Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are preparing for a difficult struggle in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final against the mighty Delhi Capitals (DC), with the odds seem to placed against them. RCB has never defeated the Capitals in WPL history, losing all four prior meetings. The memories of their previous meeting, when DC won by a single run, lingers large as a reminder of the task that awaits.

Despite this scary figure, RCB will take heart from their previous performances, particularly their back-to-back wins over Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier this season. Ellyse Perry's outstanding performance in RCB's previous league encounter, which included a record 6-wicket haul, boosted the team's confidence significantly. Perry resumed her exploits in the Eliminator, scoring a brilliant half-century to boost RCB's confidence in their capacity to win under pressure.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals enter the final full of confidence and determination, having finished first in the standings and secured a straight ticket in the title match. DC, led by the energetic Meg Lanning, will be hungry to make up for last season's runner-up result and win the prized WPL trophy. With a well-rounded group and a drive for ultimate success, the Capitals present a strong challenge to RCB as they seek to rewrite history and win their first WPL title.