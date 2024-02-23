English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 14:38 IST

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony LIVE streaming: When and where to watch Women's Premier League?

Get hold of the WPL 2024 opening ceremony live streaming and more about the event as many Bollywood stars will be present ahead of the DC vs MI opener.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony | Image:BCCI
This Friday will mark the start of the much anticipated Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL), its first match taking place at Bengaluru's legendary M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In the highly anticipated inaugural match, the first runners-up, Delhi Capitals, will square off against the reigning champions, Mumbai Indians. Fans can anticipate an exciting opening ceremony before the game, which aims to spectacularly begin the competition. The iconic Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan will be the main attraction during the ceremony, and his performance is guaranteed to light up the stage ahead of the awaited match. Other Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan will be joining him in the celebrations, making it look like a star-studded event to kick off the second Women's Premier League season.

Get hold of the WPL live-streaming details for the opening ceremony.

When will the WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony be held?

The WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony will be held on Friday, February 23.

Where will the WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony be held?

The WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony begin?

The WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony will begin at 6:30 AM IST.

Which television station will broadcast the WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony will be shown live on Sports 18 Network's television stations.

Where can I watch WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony live streaming ?

The WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 14:38 IST

