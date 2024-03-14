Advertisement

The WPL 2024 season has entered the playoff phase as three teams will aim for greatness and a win in the tournament's second edition. Some of the biggest names in women's cricket were in action at the women's T20 cricket fiesta as they battled for the title. Mumbai Indians, who are the defending champions, have reached the stage where they will look to defend the title but will have to go through the eliminator phase against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Delhi Capitals have sealed the spot in the final, and it will be a home game for the DC women as it will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

WPL 2024: Points Table, Orange & Purple cap holders after the group stage matches

The top three teams have made their way into the playoffs as the number one in the table gets a direct ticket to the final while the other two have to battle it out in the eliminator. Take a look at the updated points table, the orange cap and the purple cap holder in the WPL 2024 after the group stage matches.

POS TEAMS PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 0 0 +1.198 12 2 Mumbai Indians 8 5 3 0 0 +0.024 10 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 4 4 0 0 +0.306 8 4 UP Warriorz 8 3 5 0 0 -0.371 6 5 Gujarat Giants 8 2 6 0 0 -1.158 4

WPL 2024 Purple & Orange Cap winners after group stage matches

Orange Cap In WPL 2024

Meg Lanning (DC): 308 runs (8 matches)

Deepti Sharma (UPW): 295 runs (8 matches)

Beth Mooney (GG): 285 runs (8 matches)

Shafali Verma (DC): 265 runs (8 matches)

Smriti Mandhana (RCB): 259 runs (8 matches)

Purple Cap In WPL 2024

Marizanne Kapp (DC): 11 wickets (6 matches)

Sophie Ecclestone (UPW): 11 wickets (8 matches)

Jess Jonassen (DC): 11 wickets (6 matches)

Radha Yadav (DC): 10 wickets (8 matches)

Tanuja Kanwer (GG): 10 wickets (8 matches)

The eliminator play-off match will take place on March 15th, 2024, and it will be against the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The winner of the match will punch their tickets to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where they will meet the Delhi Capitals in the Final on Sunday, March 17th, 2024.