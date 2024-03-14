×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

WPL 2024 Points Table: Top run-scorers and wicket-takers of WPL after end of group stage

Take a look at the updated points table for the WPL 2024 as the group stage ends. Check out all the Orange Cap and Purple cap holders of the 2024 season.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Meg Lanning
Meg Lanning | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The WPL 2024 season has entered the playoff phase as three teams will aim for greatness and a win in the tournament's second edition. Some of the biggest names in women's cricket were in action at the women's T20 cricket fiesta as they battled for the title. Mumbai Indians, who are the defending champions, have reached the stage where they will look to defend the title but will have to go through the eliminator phase against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Delhi Capitals have sealed the spot in the final, and it will be a home game for the DC women as it will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.   

Also Read: 'Rohit Sharma is a 5-time IPL winner. Removing him..': Yuvraj disapproves MI's move to remove Rohit

WPL 2024: Points Table, Orange & Purple cap holders after the group stage matches

The top three teams have made their way into the playoffs as the number one in the table gets a direct ticket to the final while the other two have to battle it out in the eliminator. Take a look at the updated points table, the orange cap and the purple cap holder in the WPL 2024 after the group stage matches.

POS

TEAMS

PLAYED

WON

LOST

N/R

TIED

NET RR

POINTS

1

Delhi Capitals

86200+1.19812
2

Mumbai Indians

85300+0.02410
3

Royal Challengers Bangalore

84400+0.3068
4

UP Warriorz

83500-0.3716
5

Gujarat Giants

82600-1.1584

WPL 2024 Purple & Orange Cap winners after group stage matches

Orange Cap In WPL 2024

  • Meg Lanning (DC): 308 runs (8 matches)
  • Deepti Sharma (UPW): 295 runs (8 matches)
  • Beth Mooney (GG): 285 runs (8 matches)
  • Shafali Verma (DC): 265 runs (8 matches)
  • Smriti Mandhana (RCB): 259 runs (8 matches)

Also Read: IPL 2024 Uncapped players: List of top uncapped players from IND & abroad who can take IPL by storm

Purple Cap In WPL 2024

  • Marizanne Kapp (DC): 11 wickets (6 matches)
  • Sophie Ecclestone (UPW): 11 wickets (8 matches)
  • Jess Jonassen (DC): 11 wickets (6 matches)
  • Radha Yadav (DC): 10 wickets (8 matches)
  • Tanuja Kanwer (GG): 10 wickets (8 matches)

The eliminator play-off match will take place on March 15th, 2024, and it will be against the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The winner of the match will punch their tickets to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where they will meet the Delhi Capitals in the Final on Sunday, March 17th, 2024.  

Published March 14th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

Whatsapp logo