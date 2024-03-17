Advertisement

Delhi Capitals opener Shafali Verma was smashing the RCB bowers all over the park, and inspired by her performance DC was threatening to take the game away from RCB. However, disaster struck the home side in the form of Sophie Molineux. The off-spinner turned the match on her head, as she removed three batters in one over.

WPL 2024: Sophie Molineux turns the tables

Witnessing the hammering while fielding, Royal Challengers Captain, Smriti Mandhana brought Sophie Molineux into the attack in the 8th over. She got the wicket of the dangerous Verma in the over, then got the scalp of Jemimah Rodrigues, and cleaned up Alice Capsey on the next delivery. The over changed the complexion of the game, and from being the dominant side Delhi Capitals struggled for air afterwards and could not recover from what may go down as the turning point in the match. "W,0,W,W,0,1" that's how the over went.

Shafali Verma ✅

Jemimah Rodrigues ✅

Alice Capsey ✅



That was one incredible 3⃣-wicket over from Sophie Molineux 👏 👏



Watch 🎥 🔽



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/g011cfzcFp #TATAWPL | #DCvRCB | #Final | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/a6gKyIFhtw — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 17, 2024

Molineux finished her quota of overs with the figures of 4 overs, 20 runs, and 3 wickets.

DC vs RCB WPL 2024 final: RCB on course to win the trophy

Sophie Molineux's one-over completely rattled the Delhi Capitals and following that, no batter could spend much time in the middle. Consequently, Delhi Capitals got bundled out at 113. Chasing 114, Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine took a cautious approach but after the end of the powerplay, Devine opened the floodgates and hit a few boundaries. Devine departed after scoring 32 runs. As per the latest update, RCB is 60/1 after 11.2 overs, Mandhana and Ellyse Perry are in the middle. The equation is simple for RCB ie., they need 54 off 52 balls. While RCB has their noses in front, the result cannot be predicted as cricket is a game of uncertainties.