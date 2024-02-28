Advertisement

UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in the Women's Premier League here on Wednesday.

Hayley Matthews (55 off 47 balls) made a scrappy half-century as Mumbai Indians posted a competitive 161 for six.

Advertisement

Warriorz chased down the target in 16.3 overs after Kiran Navgire smashed 57 off 31 balls at the top of the order.