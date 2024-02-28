Updated February 28th, 2024 at 22:46 IST
WPL 2024: UP Warriorz register first win of the season against Harmanpreet-less Mumbai Indians
Warriorz chased down the target in 16.3 overs after Kiran Navgire smashed 57 off 31 balls at the top of the order.
Press Trust Of India
- Sports
- 1 min read
Kiran Navgire | Image:BCCI
UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in the Women's Premier League here on Wednesday.
Hayley Matthews (55 off 47 balls) made a scrappy half-century as Mumbai Indians posted a competitive 161 for six.
Warriorz chased down the target in 16.3 overs after Kiran Navgire smashed 57 off 31 balls at the top of the order.
