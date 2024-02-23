Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 22:26 IST

WPL has played a big role in improving standards of domestic Indian players: Meg Lanning

Lanning, who has the experience of touring around the world for several other T20 leagues alongside winning five World Cups, has little doubt that the development of WPL and the players would hit the next level in the years to come.

Press Trust Of India
Meg Lanning
Meg Lanning | Image:BCCI
Despite entering its second year, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) has already contributed immensely to improve the standard of domestic Indian players, reckoned Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning here on Thursday.

Lanning, who has the experience of touring around the world for several other T20 leagues alongside winning five World Cups, has little doubt that the development of WPL and the players would hit the next level in the years to come.

“There's been some really significant improvement in the local Indian players from what I've seen so far. I think WPL has played a big role in that among other factors,” Lanning said here ahead of the WPL opening fixture between Delhi and Mumbai Indians on Friday.

“It's (WPL) only going to get bigger every year. There are a lot of eyes on you as well. And for the Indian locals (players) in particular, it really gives them an opportunity to put their names up and perform well and then see where it goes from there.” Talking about their tournament opener against defending Mumbai, Lanning said the team balance has been pretty good after assembling a fine mix of Indian and overseas players.

“Our preparation has been great. We've had a little bit more time this year to get together as a squad and there's been some camps as well. We have had some match simulation as well to allow people out in the middle to get a little bit of a feel for what their role might be.

"It's been a really smooth transition into the squad and everybody is really pumped to be able to kick off the tournament tomorrow (Friday) against Mumbai, which will be a great challenge,” said the Australian.

In that context, the 31-year-old said the addition of Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has come at the right time.

“She's really matured on and off the field in the past 12 months to become a really important part of any team that she plays in. But for us, she brings some real power with the bat and she can play multiple roles for us depending on game situation.

"But I think one of the biggest improvements in her game has been bowling and her ability to execute under pressure in the backend of the T20 innings, when it can be difficult as batters are going pretty hard. She (has) got a real understanding of what works and what does not work.” The lone worry for the Capitals ahead of the WPL is the fitness of veteran Marizanne Kapp, who is recovering from an illness that she suffered during the recent series against Australia.

Lanning said the South African has been on the path to recovery.

“Yep, she's looking good. She trained yesterday (Wednesday) and seems to be going pretty well. She's here again tonight and we'll train and all things going well. We expect her to be available to play tomorrow,” said Lanning. 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 22:26 IST

