Updated February 27th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

WPL Points Table 2024: Check out the updated standings after RCB vs GG match

Checkout the updated WPL Points Table 2024, after RCB vs GG match. Know which team is ruling at the top and who is languishing at the bottom.

Republic Sports Desk
WPL Points Table
WPL Points Table | Image:WPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
WPL 2024 action is in full flow as all five teams are vying hard to stay firm in the points table. In today's action, the promising-looking Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Gujarat Giants, who looked severely out of sorts in their first encounter of WPL 2024. However, since it was a new day, better prospects were there to be sought. So, did Tuesday turn out to be a fun day for Gujarat Giants?

Unfortunately Not! RCB came up with the goods and defeated Gujarat by 8 wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This is RCB's second win on the trot, and for GG it is the other way round. The result has brought a perceptible change to the WPL 2024 Points Table.

WPL 2024 Points Table

After registering a cracking win over Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore have taken the top spot. RCB's movement has displaced Mumbai Indians from the leader's position, however, both the teams are standing neck-and-neck at 4 points. Take a peek at the updated standings to get hold of where your favorite team stands.


WPL 2024: Leading run-scorers

After 5 days into the league, all the teams have played two games apiece. Therefore, it is of paramount importance to pay heed to who is leading the run-scoring charts. Here's the picture of the leaderboard.

WPL 2024: Leading wicket-takers

Though it is still early days in the league, yet, some bowlers have already taken a bucket-full of wickets.

The WPL 2024 action will continue. On Wednesday, February 28, 2024, Mumbai Indians will take on UP Warriorz at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The live-action will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

