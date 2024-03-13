×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

DC vs GG: How can MI overtake Delhi Capitals in WPL points table to directly qualify for WPL final?

Before the playoffs commence, Delhi Capitals are scheduled to face Gujarat Giants in their final league match on Wednesday, March 13.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals | Image:WPL
The Women's Premier League (WPL) second edition is reaching its pinnacle as the playoffs draw near, with Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore emerging as the top contenders after a grueling 20-day battle. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, currently tied at 10 points each, are poised for a showdown to secure a direct berth in the WPL 2024 final.

How can DC overtake MI in the race for the final?

Before the playoffs commence, Delhi Capitals are scheduled to face Gujarat Giants in their final league match on Wednesday, March 13. This match presents Mumbai Indians with a golden opportunity to surpass Delhi Capitals and clinch the top spot in the points table.

For Mumbai Indians to secure direct qualification to the WPL 2024 final, Gujarat Giants must triumph over Delhi Capitals with an impressive margin. This pivotal match will determine their fate in the race for the championship title. Last year, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals emerged as the top two teams in the competition. MI eventually defeated DC in the final to secure the maiden WPL title. 

In the ongoing Women's Premier League season, Delhi Capitals have showcased remarkable prowess, winning 5 out of their 7 matches played so far. With a net run rate of 0.918, DC have accumulated a total of 10 points. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have won 5 out of 8 matches, gathering the same number of points with a net run rate of 0.024.

In the upcoming crucial match against Gujarat Giants, even a narrow victory for Delhi Capitals would suffice to propel them ahead in the points table. With a win, they'd accumulate 12 points from 8 league games, comfortably surpassing Mumbai Indians. Additionally, even if they were to face defeat, they could still maintain their lead over MI, provided it's not by a significant margin. This scenario sets the stage for an intense battle as both teams vie for a spot in the final.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have already reached the Eliminator and will play the team that finishes second on the points table. Meanwhile, the top-ranked side after the end of the league stage of WPL 2024 will reach the final and will wait for the winner of the Eliminator. 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

