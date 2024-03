Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched the Women's Premier League 2024 title on Sunday after defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the WPL 2024 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It was a historic evening for RCB fans as they finally managed to end their 16-year wait for a title. However, while there was joy in Bengaluru, there was despair in the Delhi Capitals locker room

Delhi Capitals have reached the WPL final two times in the last two seasons and have somehow managed to lose both. It's just not WPL, Delhi have been the losers in the Indian Premier League also as they have 0 titles in their history despite making the semis and final of the IPL.

Delhi Capitals mentor Sourav Ganguly was absolutely dejected as DC lost yet another final. His image after RCB won the WPL final is going viral.

RCB clinch WPL title

A clinical Royal Challengers Bangalore won the Women's Premier League 2024 title with an eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the final here on Sunday.

Batting first, DC were bowled out for 113 in 18.3 overs. RCB chased down the target of 114 with three balls to spare, much to the disappointment of the weekend crowd that turned out to support the home team.

With Shafali Verma (44 off 27 balls) going great guns, DC were cruising at 64 for no loss in 43 balls before they committed harakiri, losing 10 wickets for just 49 runs.

Spinners Shreyanka Patil (4/12) and Sophie Molineux (3/20) helped RCB stage a remarkable recovery after Shafali's exploits at the top of the order.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 113 all out in 18.3 overs (Shafali Verma 44; Shreyanka Patil 4/12, Sophie Molineux 3/20) Royal Challengers Bangalore: 115 for two in 19.3 overs (Smriti Mandhana 31, Sophie Devine 32, Ellyse Perry 35 not out).

