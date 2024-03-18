×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

VIRAL | Sourav Ganguly's reaction during Delhi Capitals' yet another loss in a final

WPL 2024, RCB vs DC: Delhi Capitals have reached the WPL final two times in the last two seasons and have somehow managed to lose both.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sourav Ganguly during WPL 2024 final
Sourav Ganguly during WPL 2024 final | Image:WPL/Jio Cinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched the Women's Premier League 2024 title on Sunday after defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the WPL 2024 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It was a historic evening for RCB fans as they finally managed to end their 16-year wait for a title. However, while there was joy in Bengaluru, there was despair in the Delhi Capitals locker room

Delhi Capitals have reached the WPL final two times in the last two seasons and have somehow managed to lose both. It's just not WPL, Delhi have been the losers in the Indian Premier League also as they have 0 titles in their history despite making the semis and final of the IPL.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals mentor Sourav Ganguly was absolutely dejected as DC lost yet another final. His image after RCB won the WPL final is going viral. 

ALSO READ | Celebrations galore in Bengaluru streets after RCB-W end a 16 year-long wait for a title at WPL 2024

Advertisement

 

RCB clinch WPL title

A clinical Royal Challengers Bangalore won the Women's Premier League 2024 title with an eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the final here on Sunday.

Batting first, DC were bowled out for 113 in 18.3 overs. RCB chased down the target of 114 with three balls to spare, much to the disappointment of the weekend crowd that turned out to support the home team.

Advertisement

With Shafali Verma (44 off 27 balls) going great guns, DC were cruising at 64 for no loss in 43 balls before they committed harakiri, losing 10 wickets for just 49 runs.

Spinners Shreyanka Patil (4/12) and Sophie Molineux (3/20) helped RCB stage a remarkable recovery after Shafali's exploits at the top of the order.

Advertisement

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 113 all out in 18.3 overs (Shafali Verma 44; Shreyanka Patil 4/12, Sophie Molineux 3/20) Royal Challengers Bangalore: 115 for two in 19.3 overs (Smriti Mandhana 31, Sophie Devine 32, Ellyse Perry 35 not out). 

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Barsatein to go off air?

Barsatein to go off air?

a minute ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Small-cap stocks plunge

a minute ago
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Thrashed

B'luru 'Azaan' Case

2 minutes ago
RCB win WPL 2024 title

WPL 2024

2 minutes ago
Ayurvedic Herbs For Weight Loss

Herbs For Weight Loss

4 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Skincare

Skincare Dos And Don’ts

6 minutes ago
Russian rouble was helped by month-end tax payments, exporters' forced foreign currency sales & high interest rates

Russian rouble

8 minutes ago
Equity mutual funds

Stress test results

12 minutes ago
Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Upset With Ranveer

14 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB UNBOX Live Streaming

17 minutes ago
N R Narayana Murthy

Infosys

17 minutes ago
Tom Holland and Zendaya

Zendaya-Tom Spotting

17 minutes ago
Christian Michel

India News LIVE:

17 minutes ago
EHang Air Taxi

EHang starts air taxi

20 minutes ago
Thug Life new cast members

Thug Life new cast

22 minutes ago
Adele, music

Adele Suffers Major Blow

27 minutes ago
HanuMan

HanuMan Hindi Box Office

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mumbai Police Find Sexual Assault Case Against Sajjan Jindal False

    India News14 hours ago

  2. 'It's Ee Sala Cup Naamdu not Namde': Mandhana re-writes history for RCB

    Sports 14 hours ago

  3. How Japanese Lifestyle Can Help Build Stamina

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Beat The Heat With This Easy Skin Care Routine For Men

    Lifestyle15 hours ago

  5. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo