The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team strengthened their position at the summit of the World Test Championship rankings after securing a convincing 4-1 series victory over England.

Following their comprehensive innings and 64-run triumph in Dharamsala on Saturday, India saw a notable increase in their percentage points, rising from 64.58 to 68.51 after nine matches in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

With six wins, two losses, and one draw in the ongoing WTC, India's dominance underscores their prowess in the longest format of the game. Meanwhile, New Zealand occupies the second position with 60 percentage points.

Despite facing the challenge of missing several key players and starting the five-match series with a defeat in the opening Test at Hyderabad, India displayed resilience and determination to bounce back emphatically, ultimately overwhelming the English side.

World Test Championship 2023-25: Updated Points Table

The comprehensive victory in Dharamsala not only secured India 12 crucial WTC points but also elevated their tally to 74 points, resulting in a significant boost in their point percentage from 64.58 to 68.51, as stated by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Earlier in the week, India ascended to the top spot on the WTC table after New Zealand's loss to Australia in the opening Test at Wellington.

Australia currently occupies the third position on the table with 59.09 percentage points, while England finds themselves at the eighth spot with 17.5 percentage points following their series defeat to India.

NO. TEAM P W L D POINTS POINT % 1 INDIA 9 6 2 1 74 68.51 2 NEW ZEALAND 5 3 2 0 36 60.00 3 AUSTRALIA 11 7 3 1 78 59.09 4 BANGLADESH 2 1 1 0 12 50.00 5 PAKISTAN 5 2 3 0 22 36.66 6 WEST INDIES 4 1 2 1 16 33.33 7 SOUTH AFRICA 4 1 3 0 12 25.00 8 ENGLAND 10 3 6 1 21 17.5 9 SRI LANKA 2 0 2 0 0 00.00