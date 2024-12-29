WTC Final 2025: Here's How India Can Challenge South Africa In World Test Championship Final If MCG Test Ends In A Draw

World Test Championship Final 2025: South Africa have qualified for the WTC Finals that will be played at Lord's next year. The Proteas are locking horns with Pakistan in a two-match Test series. South Africa defeated Pakistan by two wickets and have now taken an unassailable lead in the two-match Test series. The India vs Australia Test series will determine the second finalist of the summit clash.

The India vs Australia Test series is currently standing at a crucial juncture. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is currently tied at 1-1, but a result in the Melbourne Test will go a long way in determining India's hopes and chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship finals. The Melbourne Test match is nearing its end and all the three results are possible as far as India are concerned. Here's what happens if the Test match ends in a draw of India end up losing the Melbourne Test.

India's WTC Final Qualification Scenario

Australia and India are on the second third spot on the World Test Championship points table. India with a PCT of 55.88 are on the third spot and Australia with a PCT of 58.89 are on the second spot. India only have last two Test matches left (Melbourne and Sydney), before their cycle ends. Australia will have two more Test matches after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to claim their stake in the World Test Championship finals.

Current standings of teams in WTC Points table

If the Boxing Day Test match ends in a draw, then India will need to win all out in Sydney, there's no other way to it. If India lose the MCG Test, then their ongoing WTC campaign comes to a close. India still have a a chance if the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy series ends in a 1-1 draw, but that depends on the result of Australia's matches against Sri Lanka. In this scenario, Sri Lanka will have to win the AUS vs SL series in order to allow India to go through.

Third Consecutive ICC Final For The Proteas

