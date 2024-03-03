Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 11:48 IST

WTC Points Table: Team India reaches to new heights at the World Test Championship 2023/25 Standings

Two-time finalists India has risen to the top of the World Test Championship standings, replacing New Zealand in the most recent rankings released on Sunday.

Team India
Team India players celebrate after taking a wicket | Image: BCCI
  • 2 min read
The Indian Cricket Team have been on a warpath as they compete in the Test series against England. The Men in Blue lost the opening match but secured back-to-back wins in the Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Ranchi Test matches. Even though there is one Test match left, India has secured a comfortable 3-1 series sweep in the Test series. India has gained a dominant stance in the WTC Test Rankings, and the Men in Blue have reached the summit of the table. 

Also Read: How did batter Shreyas Iyer miss out on his annual BCCI contract? MAJOR reason reportedly disclosed

India secures pole position at the WTC 2023-25 Rankings 

Two-time finalists, India jumped to the top of the World Test Championship standings, replacing New Zealand in the latest rankings issued on Sunday. India, who defeated England by five wickets in the fourth Test in Ranchi to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, replaced the Kiwis with a stronger points percentage of 64.58. With five wins, two losses and one draw, India has 62 points in 8 matches, while the Black Caps have 36 from five matches (three wins, two losses) and have a point percentage of 60.00.

India's Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill celebrate after taking a wicket in the 4th IND vs ENG Test match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi | Image: BCCI  


Before the start of the Wellington Test, New Zealand were sitting at the top of the table with 36 points in four games and a points percentage of 75. But following their massive 172-run defeat, the 2021 WTC champions lost the top spot, slipping to the No. 2 position with a points percentage of 60.

Third-placed Australia have closed on the gap after the Wellington Test, gaining 12 crucial points as they now have 78 points from 11 matches (seven wins, three losses and one draw). Their points percentage has also increased from 55 to 59.09.

Also Read: 'They missed a trick': Indian spin icon opines on what went wrong for England's Test series defeat

The 2023 champions have the opportunity to surpass New Zealand and move up to the second spot if they win the second and final Test at Christchurch on March 8.

India, meanwhile, takes on England in the final match of the five-Test series in Dharamsala from March 7.

Australia can climb to the top spot if England beat India in the Dharamsala Test.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 11:48 IST

