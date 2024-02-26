English


WTC Points Table: Updated World Test Championship 2023/25 Standings after IND vs ENG 4th Test

WTC Table: England's 'Bazball' approach doesn't seem to have given them rich dividends with the visitors having won just three matches, while losing five.

Team India beat England in 4th Test
Team India beat England in 4th Test | Image:BCCI
Team India made an incredible comeback in the IND vs ENG 4th Test taking place in Ranchi. After a disappointing first-innings display where England completely put the hosts on the backfoot, India managed to rise above the hardships to win the Test by 5 wickets. It was an incredible turnaround by the Indian side who are missing a lot of key players. With the win in Ranchi, India also secured the Test series after taking an unassailable lead in the series. 

India also consolidated their second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standing following their five-wicket win against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test at Ranchi on Monday. The hosts, led by Rohit Sharma, took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-Test series.

India's WTC position after IND vs ENG 4th Test

India's point-percentage jumped from 59.52 to 64.58 following the hard-fought win and they further extended the gap with Australia (55%) and Bangladesh (50%), third third and fourth-placed teams, respectively.

England, on the other hand, are languishing at eighth with 19.44%, just a spot ahead of bottom-placed Sri Lanka, who are yet to open their account.

India have so far played eight Tests in the current WTC cycle, winning five, losing two and drawing one match.

England's 'Bazball' approach doesn't seem to have given them rich dividends with the visitors having won just three matches, while losing five and drawing one so far.

New Zealand are leading the standing with 75 percentage points and have played just four Test so far.

A total of 12 points are awarded for a win, six for a tie and four for a draw. Teams are ranked according to the percentage of points.

The top-two teams will progress to the final at Lord's in 2025.

India have reached the WTC final both the times since the format was launched. They lost to New Zealand in the inaugural championship final, while bowing to Australia in the second edition.

India have a great chance to further cement their second position if they win the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala, beginning from March 7. PTI AM AM UNG

